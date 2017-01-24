South Carroll Special School District: Board approves seven policy amendments

ronPARK

staff writer

The South Carroll Board of Education approved seven board policy amendments on second and final readings during the January 19 meeting.

These policy amendments were all approved unanimously in a single vote.

Four of the amendments involved changes to existing policy.

An amendment regarding school board records upped the charge for requested copies from 15 cents to 25 cents per page.

One policy change stated that “hotels shall be reimbursed at approved conference rates even if they exceed that state allowable charge” when it comes to expense reimbursements for approved employee trips.

It also states that employees may be reimbursed for all parking expenditures.

Another amendment added a paragraph dealing with CDL drivers in the board’s policy regarding drug and alcohol testing of employees.

Language dealing with social media was added to the board’s existing policy on internet use.

Three of the policy changes involved the introduction of new policies as recommended by the state.

One of these sets forth that students for whom English is a second language will no longer be referred to as ESL students. They are now to be called English learners or EL’s.

A new policy was approved dealing with students in foster care. This policy establishes separate processes governing the placement and transportation of students in foster care or students awaiting foster care placement.

A third new policy sets up detailed procedures for prevention, intervention, and after-the- fact measures when it comes to student suicide.

• • •

In other business, the board:

•Approved the School Activity Funds Audit Report for the 2015-16 fiscal year. As Director of Schools Tony Tucker pointed out, the audit only included two minor findings: one regarding the segregation of duties that they and most small school systems get every year and another cited an instance in which a check did not receive dual signatures.

•Approved a school calendar for the 2017-18 school year.

•Agreed not to have a regular board meeting in February and scheduled the next regular meeting for March 16.

•Was advised by Tucker that Snider Electric Company of Nashville has approached the school system about exploring ways in which to increase energy efficiency in Clarksburg School facilities. Tucker said they need two board members to serve on a committee overseeing this process. Board members Cory Bartholomew and Jeremy Gurley volunteered to serve on that committee.

•Approved the cancellation of hospital indemnity policies for school employees. Tucker explained that the state has mandated that public school systems stop offering these kind of policies.

•Was advised by Tucker that the school system is working toward transitioning from Novell to Windows as the system’s primary computer software. Tucker said that most school systems in the state have already moved to Windows, which he said has a lot less problems than Novell.

•Was given director evaluation forms to fill out. These will be discussed, along with the renewal of Tucker’s contract, at the March 16 meeting.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader