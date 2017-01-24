Mustangs stay perfect in district play

russellBUSH

The Huntingdon Mustang basketball team won two more district games this past week to remain undefeated in District 13-A competition with an 8-0 record. The Mustangs defeated Bruceton on the road Tuesday night 60-17 and Gleason 71-30 at home on Friday. With the two wins the Mustangs improved to 9-6 for the season.

The Fillies fell to third in the district, winning over Bruceton on Tuesday 78-26 but losing to Gleason for the second time this season 57-47 to fall to 6-2 in the district and 12-3 for the season.

Against Bruceton the Mustangs played one of their better defensive games of the season and held the Tigers under double figures in every quarter, allowing a season low of 17 points. The Tigers scored three points in the first quarter, four in the second and fourth, and six in the third. The Mustangs took a 22-3 lead after the first and scored eighteen in the second, sixteen in the third, and scored four with the reserves on the floor in the fourth.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Davion Phillips with 16, Dallas Willis 12, Keeton Bailey 8, Kaleel Bailey 7, Kylin Finch 4, Tyrese Mebane 4, Nikolas Bynum 3, Dylan Johnson 2, Devin Brown 2, and Jeremiah Pearson 2. Mason Binkley led the Tigers with 6.

The Mustangs completed a season sweep of Gleason on Friday as they again showcased their defense, holding the Bulldogs to 30 points in a 71-30 win. The Mustangs got off to a fast start with a 28-6 advantage after one quarter and raced to a 40-13 advantage at the half.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Keeton Bailey with 20, Dallas Willis 14, Davion Phillips 10, Tyrese Mebane 7, Jeremiah Pearson 7, Dylan Johnson 5, Kaleel Bailey 4, Michael Kemp 2, Clay Pinson 1, and Keiryen Jordon 1. Gleason was led by Peyton Stigall with 13.

The Fillies faced a pesky Lady Tiger team on Tuesday but pulled away with a big second half against Central. The Fillies led 36-17 at the half and finished the game with a 42-9 advantage for the second half to win the season series over the Lady Tigers.

The Fillies were led in scoring by Taylor Smith with 12, Jesica Keith 12, Marisa Belew 11, Alli Jones 8, Grace Angelos 7, Kaci Fuller 5, Cheyenne Childress 6, Jasmine Dupree 3, Adyn Swenson 6, Leann Webb 2, Macey Culbreath 2, Tyasia Reed 2, and Samantha Dunn 2.

Shominique Pearson and Haley Hughes led Bruceton with 6 apiece.

The Fillies tried to stage a late rally against Gleason on Friday, but Huntingdon trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter and got within nine late in the fourth before losing 57-47.

Gleason started the game making six of their first ten shots from behind the three line and took a 21-6 lead at the end of one. The Fillies outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-13 in the final frame but it was too late of a comeback and the Fillies fell to 6-2 in the district.

The Fillies were led in scoring by Taylor Smith with 15, Leann Webb 11, Jesica Keith 9, Marisa Belew 8, Alli Jones 2, and Jasmine Dupree 2.

Gleason was led by Mahlese McDonald with 15, Kelsey Borneman 13 and Jayden Green with 11.

