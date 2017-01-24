McKenzie VFW honors essay and Unsung Hero Winners

shirleyNANNEY

editor

McKenzie VFW Post 4939 recognized Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen essay winners and named their Unsung Hero selections Thursday night at the VFW Home following a meal.

Students in grades nine through 12 write patriotic essays for the Voice of Democracy contest and middle school students in grades sixth through eighth grades pen similar essays. Both contests are judged with first, second and third place winners named.

VFW Senior Vice Commander David Hochreiter, VFW Senior Vice Auxiliary Chairman and Patriot’s Pen Committee Chairman Jessica Hochreiter, the 2017 Judge Advocate for National VFW Junior Milam and McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland took part in the presentations. Phillip Coleman served as Voice of Democracy chairman, but was not present.

McKenzie High School sophomore Emily Bolen, daughter of Stephanie Bolen won first place in the Voice of Democracy contest with McKenzie High School junior Hannah Bilger, daughter of minister Jeremy and Aimee Bilger, taking second place. There was no third place winner. Emily, who gave her speech, was presented a $100 check, a medal, a journal notebook and VOD back pack. She also won the District 8 contest. Hannah was presented a $75 check, a medallion and a journal notebook.

In the Patriot Pen Contest, Nolan Renfro, son of Zach and Jill Renfro, who won first place, was presented $75.

Second place winner Leah Matheny, daughter of Lisa Matheny, was the second place winner and won $50. Yajaira Vega, daughter of Aduardo and Lucy Vega, was the third place winner and the recipient of $25. Each winner, who is a sixth grader McKenzie Middle School student, also received a medallion and a journal notebook.

“Our unsung heroes protect and serve,” said David Hochreiter. ”They are the ones on the streets of McKenzie and Carroll County who provide law and order, fire protection and emergency medical service.”

Honored were police officer of the year, McKenzie officer Mark Boaz with Terry Bradshaw chosen as firefighter of the year and Ricky Stafford as Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the year.

Boaz, 32, son of James D. and Sarah Lynn Boaz, grew up in McKenzie and graduated from McKenzie High School in 2003. He had always looked forward to becoming a police officer, but had to take baby steps before making it to his ambition.

He worked for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept. for five years as a correctional officer at the jail and also a gang investigator. In 2013 he started in the Carroll County Reserves program that helped him make up his mind to become involved in law enforcement. He is a graduate of Bethel University. He started his 10-week training with the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Aug. 2, 2015. He graduated with a 90.17 GPA and on Nov. 19, 2015 he was sworn in as a McKenzie Police officer. He has been involved in his first drug bust, which included 14 marijuana plants, one pound of loose marijuana and grow lights. He is known for wanting to help anyone that needs help and finding justice where it needs to be served.

Bradshaw, 61, currently serves as Carroll County Fire Dept. chief and has been in that position since 2001. He is in charge of all fire department operations, which include administrative duties such as the budget and employment.

He is over the fire ground operations, chief of the emergency medical division, in charge of maintenance of all fire equipment, long and short range planning and oversees the 12 district chiefs and all their volunteers which includes 165 men and women.

He maintains a Mutual Aid Agreement with other departments, which includes all surrounding counties and cities.

He is in charge of hazards materials and fire attack training and tactics. He also serves as the public information officer for fires.

He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from Union University, is a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and is a certified Emergency Medical Paramedic. He has studied at the state of Tennessee State Fire Academy, and is a certified C.P.R. instructor for the American Heart Association.

He resides in Hollow Rock with his wife, Brenda.

Stafford, a paramedic with the McKenzie Regional EMS, decided to pursue a career in the field of Emergency Medical Services and enrolled in the Emergency Medical Technician program at Jackson State Community College and completed the program in 1999.

During the time as an Emergency Medical Technician, he decided to further his education in the field of Emergency Services and returned to school at Jackson State Community College and started in the paramedic program. In 2004 he completed the program and became a full time paramedic with Baptist EMS in Huntingdon and part time at McKenzie Regional Emergency Medical Services.

He is known as a very hard worker and is well liked. He takes his job very seriously and does it very well.

He is a licensed paramedic for the state and holds certifications in ALS, BLS, Pals, AMLS and PHTLS.

He currently also works part time with Henry County Medical Center EMS in Paris. He is an active member of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT). He once served a volunteer firefighter for the city of McKenzie.

He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys working on his farm. He lives in McKenzie with his wife, Tammy.

