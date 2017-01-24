Gas tax plan would increase county road funds

shirleyNANNEY

editor

Carroll County and its municipalities stand to receive additional gas and diesel tax monies if a proposal being advocated by Gov. Bill Haslam to raise the gas tax passes in the upcoming session of the legislature.

County Mayor Kenny McBride, McKenzie Mayor Jill Holland and Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley attended the Nashville meeting at the state Capitol on Jan. 18 when the governor made the announcement about his plan to boost transportation funding. Haslam’s plan would hike gas taxes by 7 cents a gallon and diesel by 12 cents a gallon.

This would be Tennessee’s first gas tax hike in 27 years to fund an ambitious road-building program that would carry through well after he leaves office in two years.

Haslam’s plan would generate about $278 million a year in new transportation funding, while at the same time cutting about $270 million in taxes for shoppers buying groceries, manufacturing companies investing in the sate and people earning income from stocks and bonds.

The new tax would add to the county’s funds $212,720.22 from diesel tax and $569,224.49 from the gas tax. Currently the county receives $1.8 million fuel tax.

The towns in the county would stand to benefit as well. The additional estimated amounts of taxes the towns would receive include: Atwood – $2,785.03 in diesel and $7,405.90 in gas; Bruceton – $4,388.36 in diesel and $11,669.42 in gas; Clarksburg – $1,166.86 in diesel and $3,102.90 in gas; Hollow Rock – $2,131.83 in diesel and $4,208.26 in gas; Huntingdon – $11,831.94 in diesel and $31,463.22 in gas; McKenzie – $15,766.03 in diesel and $41,924.65 in gas; McLemoresville – $1,045.13 in diesel and $2,779.19 in gas; Trezevant – $1,891.33 in diesel and $5,029.38 in gas.

Road projects that the gas taxes would assist include: Hollow Rock Branch Rd. bridge over Hollow Rock Branch, $437,000; Reedy Creek Rd. bridge over Reedy Creek on State Route 436, $1,043,000; Broad St. N. from West of Cutlip Lane to west of Sydnor/Winston Rd. on U.S. &9, $14,833,000 and Broad St. S. from east of SR-77 to west of Cutlip lane on US 79, $14,150,000.

The IMPROVE Act offers a balanced, equitable transportation plan that keeps Tennessee a pay-ass- you- go state for the next generation and the roads debt free.

Besides increasing the taxes on diesel and gas other elements of the plan include:

• Increases car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle.

• Places a $100 annual fee on electric vehicles and increases charges on vehicles using alternative fuels.

• Includes a 3 percent charge on rental cars.

• Changes open container law to allow TDOT flexibility to use $18 million in existing federal funds on roads.

• Indexes (but caps) fuel taxes to the Consumer Price Index to keep up with the rate of inflation.

• Brings in $278 million in new dollars to fund 962 transportation projects across all 95 counties, with 52 percent of the projects going to urban areas and 48 percent to rural areas. These projects include safety and interstate improvements, congestion reduction, economic corridors and 536 bridges repaired.

• Provides an additional $39 million for cities and $78 million for counties for local transportation projects.

• Allows municipalities, only if approved by local voters through referendum, to impose a surcharge on their sales tax rate that would solely dedicated to public transit projects.

