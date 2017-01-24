Deidra Clark is homecoming queen at West Carroll

ronPARK

West Carroll High School’s 2017 basketball homecoming court was recognized during pregame ceremonies Friday night.

Senior player Deidra Clark was crowned as homecoming queen.

The daughter of Patrick and Dolly Clark, Deidra is a four-year paper with the Lady War Eagles. She is also a first-year member of the cross-country running team and a member of the Beta Club.

Deidra was escorted by Chase Nash, son of James and Amanda Moon, and Jack Johnson, son of Winfred and Heather Johnson.

Other members of the homecoming court included:

•Senior Representative Abi Wood, daughter of Vaughn Wood and Karen Pepper. Joey Fowler, son of Joe Fowler and Trish Ulrich, and Donovan Wallace, son of Mack Wilson and Kim Wallace, served as her escorts.

•Junior Rep. Alexia Allen, daughter of Brad and Melissa Allen. She was escorted by Zach and Aaron Heckert, sons of Virgil Heckert and Bonnie Wells.

•Sophomore Rep. Katie Holt, daughter of Kevin and Carol Holt. Carson Lee Robinson, son of John Mark Robinson and Julie Murphy, and Wyatt Butler, son of Craig and Lori Butler, served as her escorts.

•Freshman Rep. Jada Clark, daughter of Patrick and Dolly Clark. She was escorted by Jeremiah Bryant, son of John and Brandy Bryant, and P.J. Odom, son of Herbert and Sheila Odom.

