Central crowns Tiffani Hughey as homecoming queen

This year’s homecoming queen and court were recently named during January 13 pregame ceremonies at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School.

Senior Tiffani Hughey was crowned as homecoming queen.

The daughter of Anita and Tony Haskins, Tiffani was escorted by Grant Davis, son of Amy Davis and Chris Davis.

Chosen as first maid was senior Shominque Pearson, daughter of Vella Owens and Ben Owens. Elijah Boyd, son of Nakeysha Boyd and David Woods, served as her escort.

Second maid was senior Amanda Rewis, daughter of Darlene and Chris Pierce. Amanda was escorted by Trent Taylor, son of Melissa and Ralph Taylor.

Others recognized during homecoming ceremonies were:

•Cheerleaders: Maycee Cary, Kelsey Forrest, Kylie Hollingsworth, Jayden Tucker, Callie Bratton, Alexis Castillo, Ana Kate Welsh, Aubrey Hollingsworth, Kaycee Brown, Hope Blankenship, and Brianna Thompson.

•Managers: Aliyah Davis and Hannah Walker.

•Eighth Grade Players: Sophie Bratton, Milayla Brawner, Malorie Clements, Naveah Davis, Mya Harris, andMadison Johnson.

•Freshman Players: Samantha Autry, Makayla Burton, Chloe Hammonds, Brylee Williams, Mason Binkley, Skylar Castleman, Brayden Frye, Gavin Guthrie, Davion Harris, Justin Haskins, Seth House, and Gage Lowry.

•Sophomore Players: Kaitlyn French, Rikki Graser, Zane Mebane, Andrew Morrow, Jeff Platt, and Keith Williams.

•Junior Players: Haley Hughes, Faith McWilliams, and Olivia Lowry.

