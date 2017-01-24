Central Beta teams win big at state competition

ronPARK

Beta Club members from Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School really racked up the awards back in November during the Tennessee Beta Club Convention in Nashville.

Beta teams from Central brought home four first place awards and a third place award from state competition.

These winners — 18 students in all — have qualified to compete at this year’s National Beta Convention June 27 through July 2 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The only problem is that it’s going to cost around $25,000 to send these students to that competition.

According to Central Beta sponsor Teresa Scott, around $4,200 has been raised already, and more upcoming fundraising activities are planned for the near future.

These fundraising events include: Pampered Chef orders due on January 25, Taste of Central and cookbook launch on February 20, Dr. Seuss Birthday Party on March 2, Central Beauty Revues on March 5-6, Pancakes with the Princesses and cookbook sales on March 18, Bunny Hop 5K Run on April 8, a silent auction at the Central Academic Banquet on April 24, and some possible bake sales and car washes.

Scott said she was amazed at how many awards her students won at the state convention — something she said is almost unheard of for a school as small as Central competing against the biggest, most well funded Beta programs in the state.

All of Central’s team presentations emphasized community service, said Scott.

The teams that won first place awards in Nashville included Callie Bratton, Kaitlyn French, and Hope Blankenship in the Advertising and Design competition; Callie Bratton, Ana-Kate Welsh, Destiny Dillingham, Nicole Garton, Anna Hopper, and Kaitlyn French in the Scrapbook competition; Carter Graves, Jack Crocker, Ana-Kate Welsh, Autumn Baker, and Maycee Carey in the Living Literature competition; and Kayce Brown and Aubrey Hollingsworth in the Spotlight On Service competition.

Nathan Robison, Garrett Graves, Robert Miller, Lawson Boyd, and Trent Taylor placed third in the Beta Build competition.

“All our kids stayed up late lots of nights working on their presentations,” said Scott, who added that it would be really big honor for the club, the school, and the community if they could bring back some top awards from the national convention.

But first they have to get there — and that means raising the money.

Scott herself has even resorted to kissing a pig for the cause during recent basketball homecoming celebrations. Central students donated over $1,000 in quarters as part of the “Kiss the Pig” fundraiser — with each quarter counting as a vote for their choice of teacher to smooch a swine.

In addition to Scott, Central staff members Chris Finley, Shanna Boyd, and Deborah Martin all won the privilege of showing some love to the chosen young piglet between the boys and girls homecoming games.

Money was also raised during a chili supper before the games.

“We are asking that you help us raise money for this trip by being either a platinum, gold, silver, or bronze sponsor,” said Scott. “We truly appreciate any and all financial assistance.”

Financial contributors can be a platinum sponsor by donating $500, gold sponsor for $150, silver sponsor for $100, or bronze sponsor for $50.

Sponsors should make checks payable to Central High School Beta Club.

