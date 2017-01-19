Throwback Thursday: remembering First Baptist of Huntingdon’s dedication of Family Life Center

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at First Baptist Church of Huntingdon’s dedication of their Family Life Center in the January 24, 1996 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader.

First Baptist Dedicatees New Family Life Center

By Shirley Nanney

“So goes the family, so goes the church, school, community and nation,” Rev. Fred Ward told the large gathering Sunday, January 21, who came for the First Baptist Church of Huntingdon’s new Family Life Center.

Rev. Ward, pastor of the church, called the two story structure addition of the southwest corner of the church a spiritual family center where God can work with families.

Mayor Dale Kelley, who has been a member of the church since age 13, called the dedication, “A proud day in the life of First Baptist Church.”

“This church has faithfully administered to the community,” said the mayor. “The dream has come to fruition today.”

Under the leadership of Fred Ward and supportive groups, the Family Life Center has become a reality, Kelley said.

The structure means so much to the appearance of Huntingdon since it faces the downtown area, the mayor noted.

Kelley also praised the church members for allowing their parking lot to be used to alleviate the downtown parking problem.

“May the Lord continue to bless as we branch out in love,” continued the mayor.

Ralph Joynor, chairman of the building committee, talked about having the faith of a mustard seed.

“If we have that kind of faith, we can move mountains and build buildings,” he said.

Back when the building program was started in 1994, there was little money but there was faith, Joyner mentioned.

“We took faith and undergirded it with prayer,” he said. “It belongs to God.”

Ad Hilliard and Bro. Ward presented the building for dedication to the audience.

The church choir sang for the dedication.

Representatives from Barger Construction Co, who built the structure; architect Roy Gilleland of Nashville and the Bank of Huntingdon’s Ray Smith and staff, who offered financial assistance, were introduced.

The pastor also recognized Dr. Addie Hilliard, Elsie West, former church secretary Helen Hennessee, and Mrs. Jonas Stewart, wife of the late Dr. Stewart, a former pastor.

Members of the finance, interior design and steering committees were introduced.

Ad Hilliard and Carlene Kelley, chairmen of the building committee, were presented framed photos of the groundbreaking ceremony back in 1994.

Bro. Ward quoted Proverbs 29:18: Where there is no vision the people will perish.

“The church must have a vision,” he said. “Without faith it’s impossible.”

He said as a result of vision, the Family Life Center had been built to reach out and bring people to God.

Following the dedication, refreshments were served with tours of the building given.

Besides the carpeted multi-purpose room which accommodates a basketball court, a large kitchen, several new Sunday School rooms, an indoor walking track, a conference room, a pastor’s study, along with offices for the youth minister and minister of music are all a part of the new structure. Guests also enjoyed looking at photo memorabilia depicting various events from the church’s past historical events.

