Morgan Fuller, A young woman of faith and courage; A tribute to William Smothers

By Shirley Nanney

Seventeen-year- old Morgan Fuller has departed this life, but her influence, faith and positive attitude will forever be remembered for the way she handled the adversities that came her way.

She lived her life every day in a manner that reflected her “never quit attitude.”

Her memorial service was held Saturday at Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In a video of her recent testimony at the church, she talked about her almost year and a half journey with cancer. There were blessings and joys, she said that she would have never experienced and friendships she would have never had the opportunity to make, had she not had the disease.

She was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in September of 2015 and underwent 41 chemo treatments.

After about a year, she was declared in remission, but within a short time it was back.

She loved the game of softball and served as pitcher as well as playing second base as a member of the Huntingdon Fillies team.

Huntingdon softball players, dressed in their uniform shirts, and coach Jay Lowery sat together in a group at the service. A number of West Carroll softball players were in attendance in their game shirts also.

She said in the video that she felt that God was with her and her parents.

“If God is behind you, nothing is going to stop you,” she said in the video. “I’m ready and I’m not sad.”

She said she could have been mad at God, “but he is holding on and I’m going down with Jesus.”

Cliff Carter with Make-A-Wish Foundation, which granted Morgan and her parents a trip to Disney World, spoke at the service about the impact that she has made around the country.

She helped raise money for other kids Make-A-Wish and would have gladly given up her trip for someone else, he said.

“What made her so special was her faith,” he said. “She wanted to share Jesus with everyone she met.”

He said her life could be described as: “I have fought the good fight and I have kept the faith.”

In closing, he read the 23rd Psalm, which he said was her favorite.

Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church pastor Lynn Stapleton, who spoke at the service, said Morgan was an example of courage under fire.

“She set an example of courage,” he said. “She didn’t fear death. In the end, she defeated cancer through faith in Christ. She won her battle with faith.”

Her parents, Jeff and Wanda Fuller, say they want Morgan to be remembered in this manner:

“She was a kind-hearted person that put everybody ahead of herself. She more loved helping others. She had a heart for Jesus and took cancer and used it to be a mouthpiece for the Lord.

“She was her own person, strong willed and knew that ‘it was going to be ok.’ She won her fight against cancer cause she took everything it gave her and smiled with grace and kept her faith in the Lord. Morgan knew she was moving on and not scared because she knew the Lord would take care of her. Her concerns were for her family. She dearly loved her them and showed them every day. She was loved.”

They definitely feel that she won her battle against cancer because every aspect of her life revealed that she never gave up!

A Tribute to William Lee Smothers

William Lee Smothers was known as a courteous, kind and God-fearing southern gentleman throughout his life.

Through reading his obituary, your knew that he was dedicated to the ideals of life that makes for a good citizen.

He showed his devotion to the church through teaching Bible Study and Sunday School for over 40 years at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.

He was a member of several civic clubs and worked in the Carroll County Cancer Society.

He was also the recipient of several distinguished awards and honors.

He received the Distinguished Service Award from the Huntingdon Jaycees. He was chosen as Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as the Business Person of the Year in 1994.

He proved his dedication to his profession of banking through his service to the people and their financial needs. He served as president of the Bank of Huntingdon from 1978-1995, retiring in 2001.

His faithfulness to his family was unmatched as his two daughters, Rachel and Laura, told of their growing up in the Crossroads Community and how he daily taught them about living and life. They learned gardening, how to make biscuits and how to fence. There were the games of squirrel and hawk, heart and soul, Rook and Chinese checkers, they recalled.

In the summer, the daughters said they worked in the bank, where they learned integrity and how to help people.

Sandy Barnett, a former employee, told some humorous recollections as well as recalling how professional he was.

She said he would never allow a man and a woman attend a business convention together. However, one time it became necessary. The lady that was supposed to attend was some older than him. So he said,

“Since you are almost as old as my mother, I guess it will be ok if we go together.”

She said he wanted everything professional, accurate and timely and concluded that the employees learned so much from him.

Friend Walton West said a group of friends started a breakfast club in which they prayed for each other.

He said he learned three distinct things about his friend. He had a firm belief in God, he never wavered and was always steadfast. He had a dear family, his wife, Linda, and two daughters and he always talked highly. He loved people and valued friendships.

His former pastor, Rev. Wayne Holmes, called him a role model and an inspiration to others.

He lived a distinguished life of service and Carroll County is better off because of it.