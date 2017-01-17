Tim Boyd Benefit raises over $50,000

Shirley Nanney

The communities in the Clarksburg area came together Saturday to show their love and support for one of their own, Tim Boyd.

The benefit raised approximately $50,000. All the totals had not been counted at press time.

“It was just overwhelming to see people giving their time and effort to help someone,” said Sandy Boyd. “It just shows the love of a small community.”

Tim was employed by Dilday-Carter Funeral Home prior to the Oct. 10 traffic accident that left him paralyzed.

He became a patient at Shepherd Center in Atlanta for intense therapy. Currently, his is still in Atlanta in the Shepherd Center’s Day Program. He and his wife, Sheri, are living in an apartment, where he is learning to deal with his condition in a home environment. The couple is hopeful they can soon return home by the end of February.

The former gym at Clarksburg School on Saturday was abuzz with friends and neighbors, who came to eat some good food, listen to the entertainment and bid on some of the hundreds of donated items.

Several items brought big bucks.

Ninety-seven-year-old Olene Blount’s dozen fried peach pies brought $750, which were purchased by her son, Johnny.

Ellen Wooley bought the quilt that had been pieced and quilted by Sue Carol Gurley. It was pieced from shirt sleeves that Neal Bartholomew, who was born without arms, gives her. Ellen paid $1,000 for the quilt for her grandson, Tucker Kail, who was serving as the auctioneer.

The benefit was scheduled from 2 until 7 p.m., but lasted until about 9:30 p.m.

The winners of three of the raffle items included: a beef side, Michelle Bower of Huntingdon; Yeti cooler, Benny Gooch of Yuma; and Remington 1100, Shelly Nobles of Clarksburg.

Sandy said Tim and Sheri were so appreciative of the outpouring of support shown them at this time.

“Thanks to everyone who helped in the benefit for the family,” said Sheri. “Living in a community where people are so concerned and so willing to give a helping hand is such a blessing.”

