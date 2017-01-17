McKenzie man arrested after high-speed pursuit

ronPARK

A high-speed pursuit ended in the arrest of a McKenzie man on multiple charges last week in the McKenzie area.

Trooper Tyler Milam with the Tennessee Highway Patrol charged Angelo Jerome Brown, 31, of 76 Park Cove with reckless driving, reckless endangerment in a school zone, and evading arrest.

According to Milam’s report, he stopped a white Lexus driven by Brown in the parking lot of Little General in McKenzie at around 3 p.m. on January 10 after seeing the vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Elm Street and Magnolia Avenue.

Milam had gotten out of his patrol vehicle to speak with Brown when Brown took off in the Lexus, driving erratically at a high rate of speed.

Shortly thereafter, local officers observed the Lexus speeding through a school zone while children were walking on the sidewalk and parents were pulling up to pick up their children at McKenzie Elementary School.

Brown was seen driving through yards to avoid police.

Officers pursued Brown but lost sight of him on Old Highway 22.

Brown was later found driving another vehicle at the intersection of US Highway 79 and State Route 436. He was stopped by officers and taken into custody without incident before being transported to the Carroll County Jail.

