Hollow Rock couple caught in illegal salvage at vacant nursing home

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Hollow Rock couple on January 9 after the two were allegedly found trying to conduct an illegal salvage operation at an abandoned nursing home near Paris.

Larry D. Williams (aka Larry Dales) and Cindy M. Hayes (aka Cindy Forrest), both age 43, of 915 Vale McKenzie Road were both charged with criminal attempt to commit theft of property and burglary.

According to the report by Henry County Deputy James Higgins, he responded to the site of the former Paris Manor Nursing Home on Old Paris-Murray Road after receiving a call about suspicious individuals on the property.

While searching the property, Higgins found a red 2005 Ford Taurus that had been concealed with a tarp and brush.

Higgins then found Williams inside the building, along with various cutting tools, torches, ladders, and other items.

According to the report, Williams told Higgins that times were hard and he had come there to see if he could salvage anything of worth from the property.

Shortly thereafter, Hayes came out from an adjoining room where she had been hiding and surrendered to the officer.

The couple allegedly told Higgins that they had brought supplies and an air mattress with the intention of staying at the property for a while.

Bond for the two was set at $1,500 apiece.

