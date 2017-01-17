Dr. King’s legacy continued at Webb School

ronPARK

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of equal rights for all and social change through positive, nonviolent action has endured long after his 1968 assassination in Memphis — and around 70 community members gathered at Webb School in McKenzie Monday morning to celebrate King’s legacy and pass on his message on to the upcoming generation.

Cedric Edmonson served as master of ceremonies for the special program, which began with a rousing chorus of “Glory, Glory Hallelujah” led by young people from the community.

Webb Alumni Association President Ike Gilbert delivered the morning’s central message. Gilbert shared historical details from both Dr. King’s life and the history of Webb School — pointing out that, above all, God should be given the glory for all that has been accomplished.

“Dr. King was a great man, but he had someone with him,” said Gilbert. “Someone had his back.”

Numerous others participated in Monday morning’s program.

Rev. Dr. Christopher Johnson read scripture from the Book of James, chapter one, verses two through eight, and Rev. Henry Carter gave the opening prayer.

Rev. George Nolen gave a welcome address, stating that Dr. King “was a man who brought hope and healing to America — not just for black people, but for everyone.”

Sister Mary Luter Jordan pointed out that our main purpose in life should be to serve and help others.

Carolyn Cozart recited a couple of the many poems she has written.

Brothers D’Erin and Ryan Brooks gave moving performances of the songs “Better Days Are Coming” and “Change Is Gonna Come.”

Sister Diane Carter spoke on the black history movement, and Felicia Taylor recited the famous poem “The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson.

Bro. Neal Williamson shared some of his memories from the Civil Rights Era, and Minister Cedric Edmonson gave the benediction following a closing chorus of “We Shall Overcome.”

During the program, Kim Webb recognized recipients of this year’s Unsung Hero awards for those who have gone the extra mile in serving their communities. These recipients included Sandra Dupree, Carolyn Cozart, Priscilla Williamson, Dianne Carter, Mary Luter Jordan, John Nolen, Felicia Taylor, Mary Nolen, Rev. Dr. Christopher Johnson, Patrick Cozart, Trevetta Foulks, and Henry Carter.

Over 30 attending Webb Alumni were also given special recognition.

At the conclusion of the program, dozens formed up into a walking congregation and marched through the town in memory of Dr. King and all those who marched beside him in the struggle for equal rights, racial harmony, and human dignity.

