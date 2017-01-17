USDA commodity food to be distributed

The Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council has announced that U.S. Department of Agriculture commodities will be distributed to eligible area residents on January 18 and 19.

The food will be distributed at the Carroll County Community Action Center at 13355 West Paris Street in Huntingdon. Distribution will be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. If your last name begins with M-Z, you will come on Wednesday, January 18. If your last name begins with A-L, you will come Thursday, January 19.

Everyone picking up commodities must have a purple card. No more than three cards per car. Please do not start lining up cars before 8 a.m. If you have not signed up, you will need to come after 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.

Eligibility will be based on total household income, not in excess of the state established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size. Also, anyone receiving aid from one of the following programs is eligible for USDA commodities: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps), Families First, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or documented residence in public housing.

For more information on the Commodity Food Program, contact Amber Gilmer, Carroll County Service Manager at 209-4458 or go by Northwest County Service Center at 13355 W. Paris Street in Huntingdon.