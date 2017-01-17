Clarksburg splits with West Carroll for homecoming

ronPARK

sports editor

It was one win/loss trade-out Friday night as Clarksburg hosted West Carroll Friday night during Clarksburg’s 2017 basketball homecoming.

The Lady Rockets claimed the win 56-42 over the Lady War Eagles in the girls’ game.

It was the War Eagles, however, that soared in the boys contest as they handed the Rockets a 62-44 homecoming loss.

• • •

Lady Rockets 56, Lady War Eagles 42

The action ran close through most of the first quarter, but West Carroll jumped out for a 12-10 lead at the end of the opening period. Three of those points were made at the free throw line after the buzzer by West Carroll’s lone senior Deidra Clark, who got fouled on a technical right at the horn.

The Lady Rockets rallied early in the second stanza and passed West Carroll 20-18 at the mid-quarter mark on two free throws by Krista Noble.

Clarksburg held onto the scoreboard until the last few seconds when a basket by Wests Carroll’s Alyssa Butler tied it up and then a quick steal-and- score by Clark put the Lady War Eagles up 26-24 at the half.

Clarksburg’s Rachel Tucker was hot from the outside, contributing four three-pointers during the first half.

It was on a free throw from Tucker that the Lady Rockets passed West Carroll again in the third quarter, and Clarksburg stayed ahead to hold the scoreboard 39-35 at the end of the third quarter.

The Lady Rockets continued to widen their lead in the fourth to finish with a 14-point winning margin.

Tucker led Clarksburg at the hoop with 23 points, followed by Mikayla Peterson with 12, Macy Ward with nine, Krista Noble and Brooklyn Williams with four each, and Ashlyn Yarbrough and Sarah Derryberry with two apiece.

Clark was West Carroll’s and the game’s top scorer with 26 points, followed by Macey Cunningham with seven, Haley Hughes with three, and Gracie Cunningham, Alexis Houston, and Alyssa Butler with two each.

• • •

War Eagles 62, Rockets 44

The War Eagles were up by four as the clocked ticked down on the first quarter, but Clarksburg’s Mason Boyd cut that lead to one (10-9) with a trey right at the buzzer.

The Rockets jumped ahead briefly near the middle of the second stanza, but West Carroll quickly retook the lead to hold a 23-19 advantage at the half.

West Carroll’s Jack Johnson got the second half going with back-to- back baskets in a third quarter that witnessed six three-pointers — three from Clarksburg and three from West Carroll.

The War Eagles had the better showing in the third, widening out their lead to 50-36 by the end of that quarter.

West Carroll outperformed the Rockets again in the fourth to take the win by 18 points.

Donovan Wallace was out front for the War Eagles with 20 points, followed by Jack Johnson with 15, Zach Heckert with 11, Jeremiah Bryant and Carson Robinson with six apiece, and Tyson Keymon and Joey Fowler with two each.

Devin Wildridge led the Rockets with 13 points, followed by Jaden Phillips with 12, Mason Boyd and Bailee Webb with seven each, and Trent Boyd with five.

Taylor Hays crowned Clarksburg Homecoming Queen

The Clarksburg High School Rockets and Lady Rockets celebrated homecoming Friday night, honoring this year’s royalty during pregame ceremonies.

Senior Taylor Hays was crowned as homecoming queen by last year’s queen, Kelsie Singleton.

The 17-year- old daughter of Susan Hays and David Hays, Taylor is a three-year cheerleader and a member of the FFA, FBLA, Beta Club, and Student Council.

She was escorted by Ty Hendrix.

Other members of the homecoming court included:

•Junior Representative Victoria Altom, who was escorted by Austin Pritchard.

•Sophomore Rep. Macy Ward, who was escorted by Bailee Webb.

•Sophomore Rep. Sydney Segraves, who was escorted by Trent Boyd.

•Freshman Rep. Rachel Tucker, who was escorted by Nate Reed.

•Freshman Rep. Mikayla Peterson, who was escorted by Devin Wildridge.

