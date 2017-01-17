Blake Ray remembered at West Carroll Football Banquet





sports editor

REMEMBERING BLAKE — Tammy Davis (center), whose son Blake Ray was killed back in 2015, receives a plaque honoring Blake’s memory from West Carroll football seniors (from left) Chance Townes, Colin Simmons, Patrick Becker, and Tristen Fuller. Pictured in back is Blake’s stepfather Eric Davis.

The West Carroll War Eagles honored the memory of one of their own during Saturday night’s football banquet in the West Carroll Junior-Senior High School cafeteria.

Team member Blake Ray was killed in a tragic traffic accident following a summer practice shortly before the start of his junior year in 2015.

During the banquet, senior players honored Blake’s memory by presenting a plaque to his mother Tammy Davis and stepfather Eric Davis.

This year’s Blake Ray Eagle Pride Award was awarded to senior Damon Owens.

“Damon is everything you want in a player,” said Head Coach Josh Wolfe. “He didn’t see a lot of playing time, but he never missed a practice and he always came with a good attitude.”

Mrs. Davis thanked the team and coaches, especially the seniors, for all the love and support they have shown since Blake’s death.

IRON EAGLE — West Carroll Junior High football player Cody Wildridge received this year’s Iron Eagle Award.

“I thank you all for being there for us,” she said. “I know Blake loves you all, and he’s so proud of you.”

Other high school players chosen by their teammates for outstanding performance awards included: junior Carter Deer, Most Improved Player; sophomore Armani Bonds, Best Defensive Lineman; senior Tristen Fuller, Best Linebacker and Offensive MVP; junior Chris Shear, Best Defensive Back; senior Colin Simmons, Defensive MVP; freshman Garrett Brooks, Scout Team Player of the Year; senior Chance Townes, Best Offensive Lineman; freshman Jeremiah Bryant, Best Offensive Back; and senior Patrick Becker, Best Wide Receiver.

Simmons, Fuller, and Townes were recognized for winning All-Region and All-West Tennessee honors.

Touchdown Club President Bobby McAlexander was honored for over 25 years heading up the football program’s booster club.

Junior High Head Football Coach Blake Kee presented the Iron Eagle Award to Cody Wildridge.

Junior high and high school cheerleaders were also recognized during the banquet.

SENIOR WAR EAGLES — West Carroll football senior show off their awards. Pictured are (front row, from left) Chad Hughes, Austin Hill, Colin Simmons, Joey Fowler, Tristen Fuller, Patrick Becker, (back row, from left) Logan Chrisman, Peyton Lindsey, Caleb Matlock, Chance Townes, Caleb Martin, Damon Owens, and Blake Garner.

AWARD WINNING WAR EAGLES — West Carroll football underclassmen who won team performance awards include (from left) Jeremiah Bryant, Chris Shear, Carter Deer, Garrett Brooks, and Armani Bonds.

WC JUNIOR HIGH CHEERLEADERS — The West Carroll Junior High Cheerleaders are Jaden Radar-Butler, Kaylee Butler, Janzen Winberry, Brooklyn Polinski, Hannah Waters, Virginia Knott, (back row, from left) Kaylie Harris, Allysa Butler, Macey Fain, Kassidy Simmons.

WCHS CHEERLEADERS — The West Carroll High School /cheerleaders are (front row, from left) Ashley Miles, Alyssa Baker, Maisey Williams, Kira Fullington, Asia Emerson, (second row, from left) Keilee Price, Ashton Worrell, Shelby Browning, Shantara Brooks, and Aleisha Annis.

