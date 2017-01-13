Visitation for Morgan Fuller Friday, Memorial service is Saturday

Visitation for Morgan Fuller, 17, of Huntingdon is Friday from 1 to 8 p.m. at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home in Huntingdon. Memorial services are Saturday at 2 p.m. at Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Her parents, Jeff and Wanda Fuller would like for her to be remembered as a young lady way ahead of her 17 years.

“She was a kind-hearted person that put everybody ahead of herself. She more loved helping others. She had a heart for Jesus and took cancer and used it to be a mouthpiece for the Lord.

“She was her own person, strong willed and knew that ‘it was going to be ok.’ She won her fight against cancer cause she took everything it gave her and smiled with grace and kept her faith in the Lord. Morgan knew she was moving on and not scared because she knew the Lord would take care of her. Her concerns were for her family. She dearly loved her family and showed them every day. She was loved.”

They definitely feel that she won her battle against cancer because every aspect of her life revealed that she never gave up!