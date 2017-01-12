Throwback Thursday: First Woman in Huntingdon Inducted Into TN National Guard

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at the January 10, 1996 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader when Mary Weekly became the first woman to be inducted into the Huntingdon unit of the Tennessee National Guard.

First Woman Inducted Into TN National Guard

By Shirley Nanney

The Huntingdon unit of the Tennessee National Guard recently inducted its first woman.

Mary Weekly of Huntingdon made history when she was sworn into Company B, 230th Engineer Battalion by Major Hershel Wilkes.

“I’m looking forward to supporting Company B,” said Mary.

Her duties with the local unit are administratively oriented. She will act as personnel clerk for the unit during the one weekend a month drills, according to Sgt. Randy McCadams.

She served in the U.S. Air Force for ten years from 1985 to 1995. She was stationed at England Air Force Base in in Louisiana and Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

Her career code was in nuclear biological and chemical warfare and disaster preparedness.

She taught classes in each one and during the Saudia conflict she prepared service members for deployment.

She is a native of Cleveland, Ohio.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader