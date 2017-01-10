Saturday’s fundraiser to benefit Tim Boyd family

shirleyNANNEY

A fundraiser will be held to benefit the Tim Boyd family on Jan. 14 at Clarksburg High School gym from 2 until 7 p.m.

Tim, who was employed by Dilday-Carter Funeral Home, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Oct. 10 within the city limits of Huntingdon on State Highway 22.

He was paralyzed from the neck down and has been in rehabilitation in Atlanta in the Shepherd Center after undergoing surgery and being dismissed from The Med in Memphis where he was initially taken.

His wife, Sheri, who has been with him since that time, is an employee of Carroll County Circuit Court Clerk Bertha Taylor’s office. The family also includes daughter Madison, a graduate of Clarksburg High School and a recent graduate of UT Martin, and son Mason, who is a senior at Clarksburg High School.

Tim officially completed his inpatient treatment Jan. 4 at the Shepherd Center and celebrated with a graduation ceremony. He and Sheri have moved into the apartments on site. There, Tim has begun a Day Treatment Program that will involve more intense therapy.

He wants to reach his goal of accomplishment as soon as possible because that will mean that he can come home.

“The community has come together in support of this wonderful family for this fundraiser,” said Tina Milam, who is assisting with the auction items.

Auctioneer Tucker Kail of David Fisher Realty and Auction will start the bidding at 4 p.m.

There are plenty of big-ticket items. They include a 110 4-wheeler, air compressor, walk behind leaf blower, Dewalt drill and drive, ladies tool kit, quilts, Jackson Generals tickets (8), Grand Ole Opry tickets, grill, salon baskets, three-night stay at Riverstone Resort in Pigeon Forge with two tickets to Dollywood, cedar handcrafted picnic table, handcrafted wood bench, flag flown on a mission in Kuwait, Arial dress boots, a weekend at a Nashville condo, antique dining room suit, 14 cases of aluminum foil, and homemade quilts.

Drawings will also be held at 4 p.m. for a chance to win a Yeti cooler, half side of beef and rife. You can purchase your raffle tickets prior to the fundraiser and also from 2 until 4 p.m. the day of the event.

“This is just a few of the items,” said Milam. “We are so blessed to live in a small community where there is such care for one another.”

