Rebels succumb to Lions in OT: MHS girls earn lopsided victory

jimSTEELE

sports writer

The hosting McKenzie Rebels battled Camden tooth and nail for four quarters during the January 3 contest, and even that wasn’t enough.

The visiting Lions limited the Rebels to five free throws and outscored them 13-5 in the extra session to take a 51-43 victory.

In the opener, McKenzie’s Lady Rebels forced 22 Camden turnovers to win 60-24.

McKenzie had a shot at the victory in the waning seconds.

Tyler King secured a rebound under the basket and appeared to have a wide-open layup for the game winner. But Camden post Diego Womack blocked the shot out of bounds with the score tied at 38 and a second left to play. McKenzie senior Brandon Baucum tried a catch-and- release shot before the horn, but his shot missed, sending the game into overtime.

Things began to unravel for the Rebels in the extra period.

McKenzie turned the ball over four times and suffered a couple of bad breaks. Meanwhile, the Lions were perfect in four attempts from the field and went 5-7 from the line. McKenzie did not score from the floor in the overtime, and Camden secured the victory by scoring the last six points without reply.

The two teams engaged in a defensive battle, and at times, it appeared that there was a cover on the basket. For the game, McKenzie was 16-42 for 38 percent from the floor while Camden was 14-39 for 37 percent. The difference in the game was Camden’s ability to get to the line and score. The Lions were 14-23 at the stripe, compared to McKenzie’s 9-14.

Camden led McKenzie 7-6 in the first frame, but the Rebels knotted the score at 18 when Baucum buried a triple with :22 to play at the half.

Both teams had paltry outings from the floor in the third. McKenzie was just 2-10 shooting while the Lions were 2-12. But the Lions took a 25-24 lead after three because they were better at the free throw line.

In the final frame, the Rebels took a 38-35 lead with :13 to play after Dajour Edmonson’s floater. Vick knotted the score at 38 with his three-point play a second-and- a-half later, setting up the final flurry that sent the game into extra time.

Womack led the Lions with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Vick had 17 points and Colton Smith had nine.

Baucum led McKenzie with 19 points and eight rebounds. Tyler King had 12 points.

In the girls’ game, McKenzie turned up the temperature on Camden, causing 10 first-quarter turnovers en route to a 24-7 lead. The Lady Rebels' pressure defense forced 22 total turnovers for the game. McKenzie claimed a 60-24 victory.

The Lady Rebels led 30-11 at the half.

Anna Comer led the Lady Rebels with 16 points. Jacey Davis added 12 and Carissa Britt tossed in eight.

Shelby Davis scored seven, Bailey Nelson six, Lili Taylor five, including a three. Isabella Colotta knocked down a triple. Camille Travis added two and Olivia Wright had one.

Britney Minor led Camden with nine, Brittney Fox had eight, Payton Hunt four and Breanna Caldwell three.

McKenzie visits Gleason Thursday night while Camden will host Waverly Central Friday.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader