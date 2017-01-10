Huntingdon splits on the road in Crockett County

By russellBUSH

What a difference a month makes as the Fillies and Mustangs traveled to Alamo last week for a rematch of games with Crockett County. The two schools last met up at Huntingdon on Dec. 1.

These were the only games that Huntingdon basketball played last week as Friday’s scheduled district game against Dresden was snowed out.

In that earlier matchup against Crockett County, the Fillies — after winning their first three games of the season— fell to the Lady Cavaliers 56-49, and the Mustangs lost a close game 56-51 at home.

The Fillies made the biggest turnaround from that earlier contest and routed the Lady Cavaliers 70-44 in the rematch.

The Mustangs also had a big turnaround (except in the opposite direction) as they played one of their worst games of the season and fell on the road 72-30 to the Cavaliers.

The girl’s game began much like the first contest as the Fillies fell behind 11-8 after the end of the first quarter.

The Fillies, however, relied on their defense and an offense that as of late has been up-tempo.

Behind the guard play of Taylor Smith, Leann Webb, and Alli Jones, the Fillies went on a tear in the second quarter. Jones made a couple of three pointers in the quarter, while the Fillies held a 23-11 margin in the second and claimed a 31-22 lead at the half.

The Fillies didn’t let up in the second half and outscored the Lady Cavaliers 39-22 to garner a measure of revenge.

The Fillies were led in scoring by Jesica Keith with 24, Marisa Belew 8, Cheyenne Childress 8, Alli Jones 8, Taylor Smith 7, Leann Webb 5, Tyasia Reed 2, Kaci Fuller 2, and Leah Hayes 1. Anya Patterson led Crockett County with 12.

With their win, the Fillies improved to 9-2 for the season and racked up their fifth win in a row.

In their Dec. 1 matchup with Crockett County, the Mustangs played one of their better games of the year, losing by only five, but Tuesday night they played one of their worst games of the season against the undefeated Cavaliers.

The Mustangs never got their offense on track and suffered one of their worst shooting nights of the season.

At one time in the first quarter, the Mustangs trailed 7-6, but the Cavaliers went on a run to lead 21-8 at the end of the first.

The Mustangs couldn’t seem to buy a basket in the second quarter and were held to only three points to trail 39-12 at the half.

Crockett County finished off their 14th consecutive win in the second half, outscoring Huntingdon 29-11 in the third quarter and holding the Mustangs to only seven points in the fourth.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by Dallas Willis with 8, Dylan Johnson 7, Kaleel Bailey 5, Devin Brown 4, Tyrese Mebane 3, Keeton Bailey 2, and Davion Phillips 1.

Crockett County was led by Josh Welch with 19, Nolan Holyfield 11, Carlos Sharp 10, and Javion Hannah 10.

After starting the season 0-4 and then winning five games in a row, the Mustangs now have lost their last two and fall to 5-6 for the season.

