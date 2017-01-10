Carroll County Legislative Body: Senator Stevens chooses not to support nonpartisan elections

ronPARK

staff writer

The move to establish nonpartisan elections in Carroll County may have hit a snag.

During the Monday night meeting of the Carroll County Legislative Body, County Mayor Kenny McBride informed commissioners that State Senator John Stevens has declined to support the measure.

Back in November of last year, 20 out of 21 commissioners voted to approve a resolution requesting a private act from the state to end partisan divisions in local elections.

If passed, such a private act would mean that candidates for county offices would no longer be labeled as Democrat, Republican, or Independent on local ballots.

It would also mean the end of Democratic and Republican nominations for county offices.

But before nonpartisan elections can be established in the county, the Tennessee General Assembly must pass a private act to that effect. And in order to come up for a vote at the state level, the act must have at least one member of the State Legislature to sponsor it.

According to McBride, he and County Sheriff Andy Dickson met with Stevens on December 9, asking Stevens to consider supporting the private act. McBride also sent a formal letter of request to Stevens on January 4.

In that letter, McBride points out that 97 percent elected office holders in Carroll County are in favor of establishing nonpartisan elections.

As McBride told commissioners Monday night, Stevens has since made it known that he will not sponsor or support the private act.

After Monday night’s meeting, McBride commented that he will continue to seek out someone who will sponsor the county’s request before the General Assembly.

• • •

Six resolutions passed

County Commissioners passed six resolutions during Monday night’s meeting.

These included:

•A resolution requesting that the Tennessee General Assembly name the new Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Crime Lab facility planned for construction in Madison County in honor of the memory of TBI Agent De’Greaun “Dee” Frazier, who was shot and killed in the line of duty back in August of last year during a sting operation in Jackson.

•A resolution to appoint Willie Huffman and Andy Dickson to the Carroll County E911 Board of Directors with terms ending in January 2021.

•A resolution to appoint John Austin, Joey Darnall, and Bob Clark to the Carroll County Airport Committee with terms ending in January 2021.

•A resolution to appoint Mike Cary, Anna Todd, Susan Sloan, and Jeruna Cozart to the Carroll County Health and Educational Facilities Board with terms ending in January 2021.

•A resolution to appoint Joe Smothers, Walter Butler, and Andrea Browning to the Carroll County Industrial Development Board with terms ending in January 2021.

•A resolution to appoint Matt Merrick to the Carroll County Board of Zoning Appeals and Carroll County Regional Planning Commission with both terms ending in January 2020.

Commissioners unanimously approved the following notaries: Vicky Clark, James T. Grant V, Kevin Odell Green, T. Herndon, Peggy Hopper, Kymberly E. McCall, and Cheryl L. Shultz.

Commissioners also voted to give a $100 donation to Juanita King of Smyrna Road, whose home was recently destroyed in a fire.

