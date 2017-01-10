Allegion acquires Republic Doors & Frames

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) of Dublin, Ireland, a leading global security products and solutions provider, has acquired Republic Doors & Frames, Inc. (Republic) of McKenzie through one of its subsidiaries, according to a company news release.

Republic manufactures hollow metal doors and frames, complementing Allegion’s Steelcraft ® brand and core business in the Americas region. Headquartered in McKenzie, off state highway 22 in Henry County, Republic generated approximately $20 million in net sales for the period ending Dec. 31, 2015.

Additionally, Republic’s footprint includes five regional service centers in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando, Houston and Seattle that provide for faster servicing of local customers in these key markets.

Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

Approximately 130 employees make up the work force at Republic, according to Whitney Moorman, the company’s communications manager.

“No immediate changes are planned at the plant,” she said. “Operations will continue from McKenzie and will become part of Allegion’s Americas Operations.”

“By adding Republic Doors & Frames to the Allegion family, we’re expanding our product offering, improving our operating efficiency and growing our distribution footprint,” said Tim Eckersley, Allegion senior vice president and president of the Americas. “This will not only drive growth for us in the U.S., but will enhance the overall customer experience in this sector that’s core to our business.”

Republic’s president, Mike Taylor, will remain in a consulting capacity and focus on a smooth integration. Other members of the Republic management team will become part of the Americas doors and frames business.

“Allegion is committed to providing customers with quality in terms of both product and service, which closely aligns with Republic’s own business values,” said Taylor. “This transaction provides Republic with important opportunities for growth, and I look forward to the role we’ll play in meeting the needs of both Allegion and Republic customers.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

