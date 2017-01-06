First snowfall of season hits county, West Tennessee

shirleyNANNEY

ronPark

A light snow fell overnight Thursday in most of the counties in West Tennessee, giving the area the first snowfall of the season. It was believed to be a half-inch to one to two inches, depending where you were.

The snow, which fell around Friday around 5 and 5:30 a.m., covered the roads.

But TDOT Community Relations Officer for West Tennessee Nichole Lawrence said TDOT crews were out working to get roads cleared.

“We prioritize roads that have the most traffic, such as Highways 22, 70 and 79,” she said. “Secondary roads such as 436 and 424 are worked when main roads are cleared.”

Brine, a solution of salt and water, has been added to the roads for the last day or two by TDOT.

Lawrence advised that some wrecks are being seen around Jackson and Memphis.

She advised motorists to slow down and be careful and don’t get out unless you have to.

Loraine Dunn, dispatcher for the Huntingdon Police Department, said wreckers have had to assist drivers in town who have slid into the ditch.

“But we’ve had no wrecks so far,” she said around 11 a.m. Friday.

In McKenzie, police dispatcher Kaitlin Bostwick said a bucket truck and two vehicles had slid into the ditch on Friday morning.

There was a wreck in Trezevant on Railroad St. that was believed to have injuries.

The Carroll County Courthouse closed about midmorning Friday, with those involved in General Sessions and Circuit Court leaving the premises.

The Office Complex on High Street planned to have its normal hours and would not close until the regular 4 p.m. time.

Huntingdon’s town offices planned on staying open until 5 p.m., the normal business hours, according to employee Nikki McCaslin.

Carroll County Road Supervisor Scotty Bailey said that he and fellow Road Supervisor Ricky Scott got out earlier Friday morning to look at road conditions around the county.

“There wasn’t much snow on county roads, so we decided it would be better to just leave them alone,”

said Bailey.

Bailey pointed out that grading can damage roadways, so they only grade roads when it’s necessary to make roads passable.

Bailey also said that the Highway Department does not salt county roads because funding for salt is not included in their budget.

