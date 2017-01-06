Camden Chronicle hosting 2017 Benton County Snowman Contest

With the first snow of the year coming in this morning, many local residents will be braving the cold weather to craft snowmen.

The Camden Chronicle is hosting the 2017 Benton County Snowman Contest. Winners will have their snowman photos published in next week’s issue of the Camden Chronicle.

The entry rules are simple – Build a Benton County themed snowman anywhere in Benton County, take a photo of the snowman with the creators, and post it to our Facebook page. Please include the name of the snowman, the names of the people who worked together to build the snowman (or group of snowmen) and the location.

“This is a great way for families to engage in a fun team activity and have their artwork showcased in an award-winning publication,” said Chronicle publisher Dennis Richardson.

