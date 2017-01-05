Throwback Thursday: Remembering Bettye’s Shoppe in Huntingdon

This week’s throwback Thursday looks back at the retirement of Bettye McCollum, owner of Bettye’s Shoppe in the January 8, 1997 edition of the Carroll County News-Leader. The business was open from 1975-1997.

Retiring Dress Shop Owner Cherishes Memories

By Shirley Nanney

Bettye is closing her ladies’ wear business after 22 years.

A posted “Retirement Sale” sign in the window indicates there are bargains inside Bettye’s Shoppe.

Bettye expects to close by sometime in February, depending on how the closeout sale goes.

Bettye admits saying goodbye to friends and customers who’ve patronized her business over the years is the most difficult part of closing. Friends like Jane, who has spend her Saturday mornings at the store for the past 20 years, and countless others who have bought faithfully from her over the years.

“I’ve dearly loved every minute of the store,” she said. “Even though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’ll miss my customers. They mean a lot to me.”

Beginning The Business

After working for Sam and Nell Kee for ten years in the ladies’ apparel business, Bettye was offered the opportunity to purchase the business in 1975, known then as Kee’s Korner.

“I managed the store for the Kees and I decided that’s what I enjoyed,” she said. “I liked buying, selling and dealing with people.”

The business was located in a cluster of buildings, owned by Ernest “Pug” Vickers, located on East Main Street.

The Difficult Times

The business prospered. Then the store burned in September, 1981.

Bettye called this the most difficult time during all her years in business.

“The tough times was trying to find a place to move,” she said.

She moved the business into a building on the west side of the Court Square in with The Gift Grove and Lewellings’ Paint and Wallpaper Store, businesses that had likewise been a part of the complex that had burned.

She’s been there ever since.

“It was like a nightmare and I considered not returning to business after the fire,” she recalled.

But she credits the clothing companies where she bought her merchandise and their salesmen for saving the day for her.

“They were wonderful to me,” she recalled. “The salesmen and their companies worked tirelessly to get me enough stock for Christmas.”

A Good Business

Bettye says the business has been good to her through the years.

The sales always run pretty steady year after year.

“I always strived to make the incoming year better than the year before, saleswise,” she said.

She’s seen fashions change over the years but generally they repeat themselves from time to time and come back around.

“One year it would be the mini-skirt and then the maxi-skirt would come in,” she said. “Then in ten to 15 years they would revolve back again.”

Polyester was a miracle material because it required little ironing and not as much care. Eventually, it evolved to rayon and cotton which is always a strong contender in the fashion world.

She said she tried to stock fashions for all ages, from the young person to the senior citizen.

“That’s the reason I have always carried petites and half sizes,” she said.

She mentioned that she had always been lucky to have bought at market what people would buy as well as trying to keep brands customers asked her to.

Recalling The Good Times

The back room became a coffee and chat room on Saturday mornings for her and several friends.

Judy Johns, Virginia and Jane were a threesome that never failed to spend the weekend morning catching up on the week’s happenings.

She fixed each lady a coffee cup and personalized each one with their names painted in bright pink fingernail polish. Judy and Virginia are now deceased.

“Those were really the good times,” she said. “it was a time that we all looked forward to each week.”

Jane still continues the practice today.

Jane and her husband moved to Huntingdon from Memphis over 20 years ago and says that Bettye helped her feel at home right away.

She says that all her clothes, shoes and accessories come from Bettye’s shop.

“I even got to the point I waited on myself and wrote my own sales ticket,” she laughed. “My husband kids me about being chairman for the Bettye’s Shoppe Board of Directors.”

But the years haven’t gone without incidents.

One year a dress that a young lady had placed in layaway was sold accidentally.

The dress was hung up front for a short period of time before it was to be taken to the back. And in the meantime another sales lady sold it.

When the young came for the dress about two days before Easter, the dress was nowhere to be found.

“I was so embarrassed,” said Bettye. “Believe you me, she was treated with extreme courtesy.”

But the story ended well. The young woman picked out a more expensive dress that Bettye allowed her to purchase at the same price as the other one.

Once she recalled that as a prank a mannequin from her store was placed in the next door attorney Johnny Williams’ bathroom. The incident brought many laughs when she and other store clerks were summoned to watch Williams as he opened the door.

Greg Lewelling, who assisted his parents, Helen and Ivy Lewelling, in the pain and paper store, was always a prankster when he was growing up.

“There was never a dull moment when he was around,” she laughed.

Retirement

She says she decided to take an early retirement since her husband Jack has retired from Norandal.

She is looking forward to the two have more time for fishing this spring since they own a house in the Camden Bay area.

“I’m looking forward to doing some things for leisure now,” she said. “My children wanted me to make this move as well.”

She and Jack, who reside on West Main Street, have two daughters, June Eubanks and Tracy Williams and four grandchildren, Alan and Daniel Eubanks, and Lane and Jackie Williams.

Her greenhouse and her yard work will take up some of her time as well.

But she concludes she will miss the good people that have come through her store over the years.

“I really loved the people and I’ll miss them,” she said. “When I think about it, I just tune up and cry.”

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader