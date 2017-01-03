Reward offered in Domino’s robbery, shooting

ronPARK

staff writer

Authorities are still looking for the three men involved in the December 19 robbery of Domino’s Pizza in Huntingdon and the shooting of a Domino’s employee.

And to help with the investigation, Domino’s is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.

At around 9:15 on Monday, December 19, three men wearing ski masks — at least one armed with a revolver — entered Domino’s at 2065 East Main Street, took an unknown amount from the register, and left the store.

A 36-year- old male employee — whose name has not been released — followed the suspects out of the store and was shot once in the leg.

The employee was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, but his current condition has not been made available to the press.

Witnesses described the robbers as young black males.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is assisting the Huntingdon Police Department in examining the video footage.

According to Commander Johnny Hill with the HPD, the robbers fled the scene in a white or light-colored SUV or crossover minivan.

