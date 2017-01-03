Locals resolve to make things better in 2017

ronPARK

staff writer

Not everyone makes New Year’s resolutions — probably because they’re so hard to keep — but this reporter was able to find a few local residents who have resolved to make changes in their own lives and maybe make the world a better place in 2017.

“I just want to get my back healthy and enjoy my grandkids,” said retired Huntingdon Middle School coach and teacher Bill Ezell, who is recovering from recent surgery on his back.

“My resolution is too spend more time with my family and friends,” said Kristen Dillahunty, owner of Pure Style Salon in downtown Huntingdon.

Dillahunty added that she also wants to be more domestic — particularly when it comes to cooking and cleaning.

“I’d like to travel more,” said Ryan Drewry, office manager at the Carroll County Electric Department.

Specifically, Drewry said he’d like to visit Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas.

Manuel Crossno, owner of Huntingdon Carpet in downtown Huntingdon, also hopes to hit the road more in 2017.

“I want to work less and ride my Harley more,” said Crossno.

“I’d like to get more exercise — if the weather will permit,” said Karen Spotnagle, box office manager at The Dixie in downtown Huntingdon.

Lydia Norden, branch operations supervisor at FirstBank in Huntingdon, has resolved to live a healthy and happy life in the coming year.

Both Huntingdon High School sophomore Dallas Willis and McKenzie High School freshman Camille Travis initially said they want to make better grades.

However, Camille, who plays on the Lady Rebels basketball team, amended her resolution: “I want to score more points in basketball.”

Camille, who came out to support the Rebels Friday during the Huntingdon Point Guard Coca Cola Christmas Classic, said she’s been scoring about six points per game.

Eighty-year- old Bill Handley of McLemoresville said that he wanted to be a better Christian than he was in 2016.

Chris Edlin, Youth Services officer for Carroll County Juvenile Court, expressed similar sentiments.

“I want to be closer to the Lord than I ever have before,” said Edlin.

While not exactly sharing a resolution, Carroll County Register of Deeds Natalie Porter did send out some New Year’s wishes for the residents of Carroll County.

“I wish everyone peace and harmony in 2017.”

