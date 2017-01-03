Glynn Mebane celebrates his retirement with peers and friends

shirleyNANNEY

editor

From 1 until 3:30 p.m. at Carroll Bank and Trust Community Room Dec. 28, Glynn Mebane greeted a steady stream of his Farm Bureau peers and the families he has served over the last 42 years, during his retirement reception.

It was food and fellowship for two and a half hours.

He was roasted by his fellow agents who mentioned how highly they have esteemed him as the agency manager at the Farm Bureau office in Huntingdon.

Jacob Malone, who will succeed Mebane as the agency manager, said two words come to mind when he thinks of Glynn: educational and entertaining.

“When I first started I didn’t know if I could sell anything,” he said. “I got a couple of appointments the first week. I asked Glynn if he would help me with the life insurance. He talked to them for me. I knew I was in a good place.”

He added that it had been educational just to sit by him and see him sell.

“I even eavesdropped sometimes when he was selling big policies,” he said.

After working a couple of years, one of the worst storms to ever hit the area came through, he said.

He recalled that Glynn taught him about going around and seeing the customers.

“I appreciate what he has done for me and Carroll County Farm Bureau,” he said.

Kevin Howe, Farm Bureau Northwest Regional Manager, said Glynn started in 1977.

“H’s one of those individuals that gives his all and does his all for the company, agents and co-workers,” he said. “He’s a great mentor. He cares about the agents and their families and wants the best for them.”

Tennessee Farm Bureau CEO Frank Pannell said he had worked with Glynn for 30 years.

“You have served the membership in Carroll County well,” he said. “You have been a top producer during your tenure with the company. You have had a career to be proud of.”

Hunter, an agent with Farm Bureau, presented Glynn with tickets to the St. Louis Cardinals Writers Association Fanfare in St. Louis.

He mentioned that Glynn brought him into the company.

“He’s generous with his time with new agents,” he said.

He said that he went with him to a Cardinal game once and Glynn let someone have his ticket. However, he saw right away that he knew the game of acquiring tickets.

His wife, Joan Mebane, spoke on Glynn’s behalf.

“We thank everyone for the bottom of our hearts,” she said. “We would like to thank Farm Bureau. We have had the opportunity to travel the world over. It has meant so much to us.”

She added that she and Glynn have made many memories with Farm Bureau.

“It’s more than a company to work for,” she said. “It’s a family and friendships of a lifetime. It’s a value system to raise your children and grandchildren by.”

Glynn has been a multi-year winner of the All-Star Award, the Roundtable Award, Final Four Award and Sportsman contest winner. He is five-time winner of Top 10 Agent with Farm Bureau insurance. He is also a member of the Winners Circle, and was recognized as a Circle of Excellence member at retirement.

