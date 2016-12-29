Throwback Thursday: New Year’s Resolutions in 1985

This week’s throwback Thursday takes a look back at New Year’s resolutions Carroll Countians made in 1985.

Those New Year’s Resolutions… Local Folks, Young and Old, Make Their ‘Promises’ Public

By Shirley Nanney

Ringing out the old and bringing in the new- that’s what the New Year is all about. And with it comes new quests to be made with the promise of a new tomorrow and a new beginning.

Resolutions are made at each year’s end as folks resolve to do something better or make plans for something new in the upcoming year.

Whether you’re four or 74 or somewhere in between there’s something that everyone wants to resolve to do.

Now take for instance, Glenn Bush, 74, of Huntingdon, who says he has a few bad habits left.

“I quit smoking a few years ago, and age has taken care of the rest of my other bad habits,” he laughed. “I reckon I’ll have to resolve to do more fishing next year.”

Mr. Bush retired as bookkeeper from the local Priest Drug Store a few years back where he owned part interest. He said he began work at the drug store when he was 18 and stayed with it for fifty years. The jovial gentleman who has been married to the former Frances Enochs for 38 years says he plans to let each day take care of itself.

Sgt. Gordon “Ace” Kirby, a deputy with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Dept., says he wants to always strive to be a better law enforcement officer. Said Kirby who resides with his wife, Faye, near Lavinia, “I want to try to treat people as I would like to be treated and try to help people in my job any way I can.”

He has been in law enforcement work for ten years.

Huntingdon Postmaster Don White’s New Year’s resolution is also work related. “I want to see that all our patrons are given the best possible service in the best possible manner.” Postmaster of the Huntingdon Post Office since 1979, he is currently finishing his second year as state president of the National League of Postmasters and is deputy director of the Southern Region of the National League of Postmasters. His wife, Norma, is employed as a legal secretary Lassiter, Jones, and Ramsey Law Firm in Huntingdon. The couple has two children, Michael, 23, and Mark, 19.

Bertha Taylor, a deputy clerk in Circuit Court Clerk Richard Simmons’ office, wants “to be more efficient” in ’85. She resides on Trezevant Rt. 1 with her husband, Hurley Taylor, Jr. The couple has two daughters, Masha, 18, a student at Austin Peay University, and Candy, 11, a fifth grade student at West Carroll School in Atwood. Her husband is a supervisor at Milan Arsenal.

Rita Kelly, 30, of Huntingdon is single and eligible for marriage. “I’m looking for a husband,” said the pretty young lady. “But there’s one catch to it- he’s got to be rich.” Ms. Kelly is a deputy clerk in the office of Joel Collins, Carroll County Property Assessor. Ms. Kelly has vivid blue eyes and long eyelashes, short dark brown hair and a flashy smile, and to top it all off she can even cook. She says the rich fella doesn’t have to be handsome. “I want him to be well off enough financially to travel and take me away from the courthouse,” she added.

Huntingdon kindergarten teacher, Kay Milam, says she has resolved to always do a good job at teaching and to enjoy her work this next year as much as she did in the past year.

Several awards came her way last year. She received the State Economics award as well as being named as an Outstanding Young Woman and selected as the Huntingdon B&PW Club Young Careerist of the Year. She says it is her utmost desire to represent the club well when she enters the state competition in the summer. Also in 1985 she plans to continue working on her librarian degree at UT Martin.

Huntingdon High School junior, Janet Smith, 16, has resolved to “be a better person and to work toward carrying out her plans to enter the field of communications.” As a cheerleader she enjoys cheering the Huntingdon Mustangs onto victory. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Wilson.

The young Wilkerson sisters, Monica, 10, Randi, 7, and Samantha, 6, agreed they would try to get along with each other better in the new year and clean up their room more often. All three are the proud owners of Cabbage Patch dolls. Monica’s doll’s name is Tisha. Andrea Angel is Randi’s doll’s name and Samantha’s Cabbage Patch doll is named Barkley. They are the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. James Wilkerson of Huntingdon.

Six-year-old Laura Smothers, kindergarten student at Huntingdon Primary School, is going to be nicer to her older sister, Rachel, 7 1/2, in the new year. She plans on trying harder to go to sleep during naptime at school and will try to get more stickers for being still.

Four-year-old Casey Dill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Gene Dill of Huntingdon, is the youngest of the resolution makers. He says he wants to go to school next year but adds in a hurry he knows there will be “lots of homework.”

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader