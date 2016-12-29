Friends find enjoyment in sorghum making hobby

shirleyNANNEY

editor

On a recent clear cold sunshiny day, neighbors and friends gathered at the Vickers–Bennett homestead on Purdy Road outside Huntingdon for a sorghum molasses making day.

It all started as a hobby project and as the brainchild of friends Bob Johnson, who lives next door to the sorghum making site, and Rick Riddick of Greenfield.

“It was an experiment that has turned into a nice hobby,” said Bob. “We just wanted to try it.”

They began checking around last winter for the items they would need since the equipment used in the earlier years of sorghum making is not readily available.

Come spring, Bob planted on his property nearly an acre of the seed that would eventually grow to heights of six feet until maturity.

Sorghum making on the farm is a process that has all but disappeared due to modern means.

Back in the day, when a heavy breakfast was always enjoyed at the start of the day, sorghum molasses was always a sweet ending to the meal.

As the two friends set out to make their idea a reality, they soon discovered that finding the equipment for their venture was not an easy task.

“We finally found and bought an old sorghum mill in Henderson County and restored it,” said Bob.

On the day the sorghum was to be made, all those assisting were told to be ready to start at 7 a.m.

The sorghum was cut the day before with a binder, which is a heavy horse-drawn piece of equipment.

Bob sat in a seat on the right side and guided his horse Thunder and a white horse furnished by the Amish down long rows of sorghum. Only one row of cane was cut at a time, making it a time consuming task.

After the cane was cut, neighbors gathered around to strip away the foliage.

It’s then that the molasses-making process really began.

Bob led Thunder, hitched to a tree pole that was attached to the mill. Around and around they trod as Danny Wilson sat near the mill feeding the cane between the two revolving cylinders. The newly squeezed juice flowed into a bucket underneath.

Bob pointed out that the big end of the cane needs to be fed in first. Otherwise, mechanical problems can result.

The extracted juice is poured into a 50-gallon drum so the foam will settle to the bottom, leaving the liquid. Within a short time, it is ready to be drained from the drum and poured into a vat where it is cooked for four hours at 230 degrees. Gas heat is used underneath the vat to heat the liquid. While it’s cooking, the skimmings are taken off. By the time it’s cooked to perfection, it’s 80 percent sugar, according to Bob.

Friend Margaret McDaniel’s expertise is used to determine when it’s been cooked just right to make it turn into a thick syrup. She dips some into a spoon and watches it slowly run off. The time is right to stop the heating process, she says.

“Taking it off at the right time is the way to have good sorghum,” said Rick. “It’s like cooking pear preserves.”

It’s strained through cheesecloth to perfect its quality. The pint jars are set nearby as Rick puts one underneath the faucet to fill with the thick amber colored syrup. The makings for the day were nine gallons.

The sun is beginning to sink low in the west as the day’s job of sorghum making draws to a close.

Danny Wilson, James Crum, Paul Ward, Jr., Billy Mac Rich, Ben Borntreger and Jerry White leave with jars filled with the amber gold for their day’s pay.

Bobby and Darlene Kirk and their two daughters, Meagan and Faith, have watched the sorghum-making session on and off all day.

Darlene, who is the Carroll County clerk, says it just enjoyable to come out and watch and enjoy the fellowship of friends.

And to Bob and Rick, it’s the accomplishment of a finished product of which they are proud. The other aspect comes, they say, when they’re enjoying the fruits of their labor.

“There’s just nothing better than sorghum molasses and butter on a hot biscuit to top off a breakfast on a cold morning,” said Bob.

