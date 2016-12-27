Thomas D. Hampton

1951-2016

Thomas “Tommy” Dwayne Hampton, 65, of Hollow Rock passed away Saturday, December 17 at Baptist

Memorial Hospital. Funeral services were held December 23 in the chapel of Oakdale Funeral Home of Camden,

with Michael Hilliard officiating. Burial followed at Mt. Comfort Cemetery.

Mr. Hampton was born October 11, 1951 in Bruceton to the late Leon Hampton and Dorothy Bates Hampton. He

was a mechanic and attended Center Point Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a

niece, Kim Clifton.

He is survived by two brothers, William Clifton of Camden and Ricky Hampton of Hollow Rock; three sisters,

Bonnie Hampton and Reba Traylor, both of Hollow Rock, and Dotsy (Paul) Beal of Parsons; and eight nieces and

nephews, Christina Traylor, Jeremy and Josh (Sarah Beth) Irwin, Anthony (Amy) Beal, Paula (Terry) Arnold, David

(Jennifer), Felicia, and Monica Hampton.