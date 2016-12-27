TBI brought in on Domino’s robbery, shooting investigation

ronPARK

staff writer

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is aiding the Huntingdon Police Department in the ongoing investigation of the December 19 robbery of Domino’s Pizza in Huntingdon and the shooting of a Domino’s employee.

According to HPD Commander Johnny Hill, a TBI video expert has been sent to look at surveillance video of the robbery and shooting.

Three men wearing ski masks — at least one of them armed with a revolver — robbed Domino’s at 2065 East Main Street at around 9:15 p.m.

The robbers took an undetermined amount of cash from the store’s register and then fled.

A 36-year- old male employee attempted to follow the robbers out of the business, but he was shot by one of the robbers in the right lower leg.

The wounded employee — whose name is still not being released by authorities — was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, where he underwent surgery. Information about the man’s condition was not available as of press time Monday.

The robbers were described as being young black males.

Commander Hill said that the robbers were traveling in a white or light colored minivan or SUV crossover — possibly a Chrysler or a Dodge vehicle.

No arrests had been made in the case as of press time.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader