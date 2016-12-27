Farm Bureau’s Glynn Mebane retiring

Effective December 31, Glynn Mebane of McKenzie will retire as the agency manager of Farm Bureau Insurance Services at the Carroll County Farm Bureau located in Huntingdon.

Mebane began work at Farm Bureau in July of 1977 when the county Farm Bureau membership was 1,300. From there, he has seen the county membership grow to over 4,800 families.

Glynn and his fellow office staff serve members with auto, home, life, health and farm insurance. He also helps oversee many other aspects of the business.

In 2001, he opened a branch office of Farm Bureau in McKenzie to help reach even more people conveniently.

Regarding his retirement, Mebane said, “I want to thank the many customers who have trusted me to service their insurance needs through the years, many with whom I have developed close friendships.”

He continued, “I will miss mostly the day-to- day service of working with my customers. However, I want them to know that they are left in the very capable hands of a tremendous office staff. Jacob Malone, who has worked in the Huntingdon office for six years, will take over as agency manager, along with Dale Mann, agent and customer service representatives; Tammy Ward, Tracy Forgy, Kylee Hooten and Brittani Reeves.”

He said, “The McKenzie office will still be run by Agency Manager Blake Fawcett along with Bonnie Martin and Wanda McMackin as customer service representatives.”

He concluded, “My plan is to spend more time with my wife, Joan, and family. I plan to travel a little, enjoy hobbies, work in the church, and see what the next chapter in my life brings.”

Glynn has been a multi-year winner of the All-Star Award, the Roundtable award, Final Four Award, and Sportsman contest winner. He is a five-time winner of Top 10 Agent with Farm Bureau insurance. Glynn is also a member of the Winners Circle, and will be recognized as a Circle of Excellence member at retirement.”

There will be a retirement reception Wednesday, December 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Carroll Bank and Trust Community Room in Huntingdon. All friends and customers are invited.

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader