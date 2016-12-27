Essie “Polly” Allen

1918-2016

Essie Pauline “Polly” Allen, 98, of Huntingdon passed away Sunday, December 18 at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services were held December 21 at Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed in Carroll

Memorial Gardens, with Bro. Lynn Stapleton and Bro. Trey Crews officiating. Dilday Carter Funeral Home was in

charge of arrangements.

Polly was born October 15, 1918 in Huntingdon to the late Ransom Wilson and Essie Morrissett Wilson. She was

a shirt inspector for Publix Shirt Corporation, a member of Huntingdon Missionary Baptist Church, and a member of

Baptist Helping Hands. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Allen.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca (Audie) Simpson and Paulette (Tommy) Crews, both of Huntingdon;

five grandchildren, Allen Simpson, Todd Simpson, Greta Hensley, Trey Crews, and Adam Crews; eleven great-

grandchildren, Morgan Williams, Tyler Simpson, Katie Simpson, Austin Sampson, Kaitlin Schofield, Samuel

Hensley, Thomas Crews, Tate Crews, Thatcher Crews, Anna Beth Crews, and Davie Grace Crews; and great-great-

grandchildren, Essie Blair Williams and Elson Williams.

Pallbearers were Allen Simpson, Todd Simpson, Adam Crews, Shawn Williams, Tyler Simpson, Austin Sampson,

Samuel Hensley, and Logan Schofield.