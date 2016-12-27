County teams place at West Carroll Hoop Fest

ronPARK

staff writer

Girls and boys basketball teams from seven area middle/junior high schools — including two from Carroll County — hit the court for three days of tournament competition last week at West Carroll Junior- Senior High School in the second annual West Carroll Holiday Hoopfest.

Taking part in the tournament were the hosting West Carroll War Eagles and Lady War Eagles, the Huntingdon Mustangs and Fillies, the Jackson Christian School (JCS) Eagles and Lady Eagles, the University School of Jackson (USJ) Bruins and Lady Bruins, the Humboldt Vikings and Lady Vikings, the Rose Hill Lady Raiders, and the Northeast Jaguars.

The Jaguars claimed the tournament boys’ title after a hard-fought 37-36 victory over the second place War Eagles in overtime.

The Lady Raiders defeated the Lady Bruins 26-23 in the girls’ championship game.

The Mustangs took fourth place in the tournament with a 62-40 loss to the third place Vikings in the boys’ consolation match.

The Fillies earned third place after topping the fourth place Lady War Eagles 38-22 in girls’ consolation action.

• • •

Jaguars 37, War Eagles 36

The boys’ championship game was the closest contest of the tournament with Northeast snatching the win with a last-second free throw in overtime.

The Jaguars held the scoreboard for most of the game, leading 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, 16-11 at the half, and 25-18 at the end of the third period.

A three-point basket by West Carroll’s Dallas Montgomery in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter marked the start of an impressive War Eagles rally. Three minutes later, two foul shots by Josh Clark boosted West Carroll into the lead for the first time in the game.

The two teams ran neck-and- neck for the next three minutes and were locked 34-34 at the closing buzzer, sending the game into overtime for another three minutes.

In overtime, the Jaguars quickly took a two-point lead, followed by a long scoreless stretch during which Northeast made three unfruitful trips to the foul line. Then a basket from West Carroll’s Luke Moore tied it up 36-36 with around ten seconds left to play.

Double overtime was looking likely, but a chance West Carroll foul in those frantic final seconds sent Northeast’s Brandon Madin to the free-throw line with only one second showing on the clock. This time the ball went in the hoop, securing the win for the Jaguars.

Moore led the Mustangs in scoring with 10 points, followed by Desmond Bates and Clark with nine apiece, Montgomery with 5, and Jack Barrow with 4.

Madin was Northeast’s and the game’s top scorer with 27 points.

• • •

Vikings 62, Mustangs 40

Huntingdon and Humboldt traded out baskets for the opening three minutes, but the Vikings jumped out ahead in the second half of the first quarter to claim a 13-8 advantage going into the second period.

The Vikings continued to lead for the remainder of the game, holding the scoreboard 31-15 at the half and 45-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Blake Bradley was out front for the Mustangs with 12 points, followed by Colton Cash and Grant Bartholomew with seven each, Colton Bush with four, and Javon Pritchard, Milton Clark, Aden Hutcherson, Jeremiah Irvine, and Hayden Sullivan with two apiece.

Bobby Johnson and Malik Armstrong spearheaded Humboldt’s offensive effort with 18 points and 16 points, respectively.

• • •

Fillies 38, Lady War Eagles 22

The Fillies had accumulated 11 points before the Lady War Eagles scored their first basket near the end of the first quarter.

Huntingdon kept on trucking to arrive at the half with a 21-10 lead and the end of the third quarter with a 30-18 advantage.

Addison Postlewait led the Fillies in scoring with eight points; followed by Kenadie Gibson and Kamaya Harris with six each; Brooke Butler, Lia Fuller, and Caytee Maxwell with four apiece, and two points each from Kaley Bennett, McKalee Graham, and Lydia Lutz.

Leading West Carroll at the hoop with seven points was Octavia Jones. Tatum Keymon scored five points, and Alyssa Butler, Abby Robbins, and Zoey Haynes each added two.

• • •

All-Tournament Players

Players chosen for the All-Holiday Hoopfest boys’ and girls’ teams were presented with trophies following Wednesday’s championship games.

These players included:

•Boys: Brandon Marlin (MVP), Allen Jones, and Jailen Anderson from Northeast; Josh Clark, Desmond Bates, and Luke Moore from West Carroll; Malik Armstrong and Bobby Johnson from Humboldt; and Blake Bradley and Malek Cannon from Huntingdon.

•Girls: Haylee Butler (MVP), Yasmen Taylor, Adrienne Comer, and Jazmine Curry from Rose Hill; Julie Wagner, Sarah Beth Brouss, and Olivia Jones from USJ; Addison Postlewait and Kamaya Harris from Huntingdon; and Amaya Thompson and Tatum Keymon from West Carroll.

• • •

Scores from earlier Hoopfest games included:

Girls

•Rose Hill 40, JCS 26

•West Carroll 44, Humboldt 40

•Rose Hill 37, Huntingdon 21

•USJ 32, West Carroll 10

•Humboldt 39, JCS 36

Boys

•Northeast 41, JCS 31

•Humboldt 56, USJ 23

•Northeast 51, Huntingdon 33

•West Carroll 39, Humboldt 37

•JCS 49, USJ 42

