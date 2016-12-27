Christian missionary makes stop in Huntingdon

shirleyNANNEY

It’s his mission to deliver this message wherever he walks: With God all things are possible.

These were the sentiments of Christian missionary Shaun Santiny as he made a stop recently at Joe’s Barbecue on West Main Street. He was making his way to Oakland, California by bicycle.

However, he plans to make a deter and stop in Hasty, Arkansas to visit with a friend he met while in New York City.

Shaun was born in Leesville, Louisiana, but grew up in Germany. Back in Panama City where he calls home, he has a construction company and a music recording studio.

He walked last year from July 17 until the end of November some 1,623 miles from Panama City to Ground Zero in New York City.

“It was a walk by faith effort and fundraiser for youth ministries, sponsored by Apollo Theatre,” he said. “People just helped during the journey.”

“It’s my calling as a Christian missionary,” he said. “I’m bicycling now and I have faith that Christ will carry me on to the next stopping point. I take on missions as I go along by sharing my time with others.”

He applies himself to any kind of need he sees as he goes along the way.

For now, he is on his way to Hasty, Arkansas.

There is a friend there who may have resorted to drugs again, he said.

“I met him in New York and he had gotten free of drugs, but I understand he may have relapsed,” he said. “I want to help him if I can.”

He wound up stopping at Joe’s Barbecue, especially, because he met up with George Chmiel near Waverly, who urged him to come this way. Chmiel is running across America for veterans, and was featured in a story in the Carroll County News-Leader on Dec. 14.

He said George came to his rescue when he helped him out with his bicycle, which had a flat tire.

“God works in mysterious ways,” he said.

At Joe’s, he said, they were kind to him as he has shared his testimony with the many who came to the restaurant.

“I don’t push myself on anyone,” he said. “I have enjoyed talking with customers because everyone has a story.”

He mentioned he has invited people from Germany to visit Joe’s because of the warm friendly atmosphere he’s encountered there.

He carries a hammock along with him and has slept in 17-degree weather. His backpack weighs 48 to 52 lbs.

While in Huntingdon, he was put up in a building next door to Joe’s.

He is often compared to Forest Gump and Abraham and can be researched on Face book.

I want to be known as a loving and kind person and everything I pursue to be achieved,” he said.

