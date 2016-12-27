Cedar Grove goat killings still under investigation

ronPARK

staff writer

As of press time Monday, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department was still investigating the recent mysterious killing and mutilation of at least 15 goats in the Cedar Grove area.

According to the report by Deputy Michael Krause, he responded to a call at around 6 p.m. on December 18 about animals being attacked at the residence of Vera P. Arnold at 955 Griggs Chapel Road.

Arnold told Krause that her goats were injured, but she had not seen what or who had attacked them.

While walking around Arnold’s farm, Krause discovered numerous dead or injured goats — some out in the open, some in a wooded area, and some inside a barn.

Krause reported that in most cases it appeared that the goats’ faces had been severely mauled and that the ears were missing on several of the animals. One goat was found with its stomach cut open and its internal organs hanging out and the meat apparently eaten off one of its hind legs.

A veterinarian with the Huntingdon Animal Clinic was called out to examine the animals that night.

Three more mutilated goats were found the next day.

Of a total of 18 goats found, 15 were either already dead or died soon thereafter.

Three injured goats were taken under the care of Dr. Lee Butler. Information regarding the condition of these three goats was not available at press time Monday.

All of the goats — which were valued at around $100 each — were kept in a fenced area on about 12 acres of land.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader