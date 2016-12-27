Carroll Lake refilling

ronPARK

staff writer

The process of refilling Carroll Lake started last week with the closing of the newly constructed flood gates on the west end of the lake.

Local officials gathered with state officials at the site on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for the final inspection and the closing of the gate.

Present for the closing were Carroll County Mayor Kenny McBride; Chamber of Commerce Brad Hurley; Harold Wilhite, Safe Dams official with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation; Nathan Warden, Carroll Lake manager with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA); Tim Broadbent, regional fisheries manager with the TWRA, Dwight Hensley, chief of engineering with the TWRA; and Lance Rider, I & E with the TWRA. McBride was given the honor of turning the crank to close the gate.

The closing, however, didn’t go completely as planned.

According to Broadbent — who will be overseeing the introduction of fish populations into the lake — a stick got lodged in one of the sluicegates, preventing that portion of the gate system from closing completely. And though the stick has since been removed, Broadbent said that sluicegate still isn’t closing as completely as it should.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to close it fully in the next couple of weeks,” said Broadbent, who added that while some water is leaking out through this sluicegate, it’s not enough to prevent the lake from refilling.

But even after the lake fills up to its former level, it will still be another three years or so down the road before the lake is opened to the public for fishing.

Broadbent said he hopes to start introducing fish into lake in January.

The floodgates were destroyed back in June of 2014 when heavy rains caused the lake to overflow its banks and break open the old floodgates.

Most of the water drained out of the 110-acre lake in a mater of days.

The project to restore Carroll Lake started earlier this year after the TWRA, which manages the manmade lake, allotted funds and materials.

