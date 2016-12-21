Fire levels Birdsong buildings; explosion heard

Early Tuesday evening, an explosion believed to have originated in the service department of Birdsong

Resort, Marina and Campground quickly engulfed the entire structure in flames. The facility’s service department and adjacent office, pearl museum, and jewelry showroom were a total loss to the fire.

Benton County Rescue Squad member Don Myers is a tenant at Birdsong, and heard the loud sound of the explosion, looking out to see the flames already several feet above the two-story building. The fire was finally contained, but a report from EMA Director Richard Kee says that the structure was still too unstable for firefighters to enter. According to Kee, the current plan is for crews to enter the building on Wednesday to try to determine the official cause. He said that a few homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Owner Bob Keast said, “I’m just overwhelmed by everyone’s quick response to assist. I am just humbled… I appreciate it so much. No one was hurt… and it’s just material things. Everyone is fine. There is much to be thankful for.” Police blocked the entrance to Marina Road, while the thick, wide plume of smoke was seen billowing above the trees. Fire Departments responded from Holladay-McIllwain, Chalk Level, Camden, Morris Chapel, and North 40; along with the Benton County Highway Department, Rescue Squad, and Ambulance Service.

Birdsong Resort, Marina and Lakeside Campground is a 58-acre resort complex situated in the embayment of Birdsong Creek on the scenic Tennessee River’s beautiful Kentucky Lake. Purchased by the Robert G. Keast, Sr. family in 1961, Bob Keast is now the second-generation family owner. It’s Tennessee River Freshwater Pearl Museum, Farm and Tour ranks in the top 40 in Tennessee’s most-visited attractions.

Tours operate from April to November seeing tourists from all over the world. Items on display in the Pearl Museum depict the freshwater pearls and musseling industry in general educational/ informational terms.

Benton County Tourism Director Jenna Cole-Wilson spoke with Bob and his wife Judy immediately following the fire. Wilson said, “Bob was fairly ‘together.’ He already had an employee seeking a temporary office unit. So that tells me that he plans to be back up and running just as soon as possible. I’m comforted to see them still with their well-being despite the devastating setback.”

