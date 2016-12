Thelma Eason Stilts

Thelma Eason Stilts of Huntingdon passed away Monday, December 12. She is survived by her sons, Larry and Steve Stilts and her daughter, Brenda Stilts McCarty; and her sister, Ruby Heflin.

Mrs. Stilts was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Stilts.

There will be no visitation or public service. A private service will be held at a later time at her home. Dilday Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.