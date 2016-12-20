New alderman sworn in at Trezevant

ronPARK

There was really only one official item of business during the December 13 meeting of the Trezevant Mayor and Board of Alderman — and that was to swear in recently appointed Alderman Pam Joyner.

Joyner was not present at the November meeting, when the board appointed her and Michael R. Ridgely as aldermen for two year terms.

Ridgely and recently elected board members Pam Bryant, Bobby Blaylock, and Teresa Goodrum were sworn in at that November meeting.

A McLemoresville native, Joyner has lived in Trezevant since 1985.

She recently retired as an eighth grade English Language Arts teacher at West Carroll Junior-Senior High School after a 37-year career in education.

Joyner and her husband, Ronnie Joyner, have one grown daughter and three grandchildren.

This is the first time that she has served in a public office.

“I’m proud that she is willing to serve,” said Mayor Dennis Mitchell.

After Joyner was sworn in by Town Attorney Charlie Trotter, the mayor expressed his appreciation to the town’s employees.

“We’ve got some of the best working people in this town,” said Mitchell.

The meeting was then adjourned, and town officials and employees and their families sat down to enjoy the annual Christmas dinner.

