Local bull rider aiming at world title

ronPARK

sports editor

He wants to be a world champion.

And while some might call such a high goal unrealistic, Clarksburg resident Ryan McDaniel is already well on his way toward achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a world-class bull rider.

After traveling all over the country and winning numerous bull riding competitions this year — including major venues in Athens, Alabama and El Dorado, Kansas — McDaniel is currently ranked ninth in the world in the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA), the second largest rodeo association on the planet.

“I want to eventually be a world champion,” said McDaniel. “That’s what I’ve wanted to be for as long as I can remember.”

And 19-year- old McDaniel has been riding most of his life.

“I’ve been riding horses since I was able to walk,” he McDaniel, whose parents, Stanley and Dione McDaniel, raised both horses and cattle while he was growing up. “My Dad was a bull rider, and he taught me how to ride. I started roping steers at home when I was nine or ten.”

His older brother, Seth, also did some bull riding at UT Martin — which he said influenced both his choice to pursue bull riding and his later college choice.

McDaniel began riding bulls competitively as a seventh grader at Clarksburg School — mostly with the Tennessee Junior High Rodeo Association but also some in a non-professional division in Buchanan in Henry County .

That first year, he placed third in the state in bull riding and then went on to win the state championship as an eighth grader, along with a fourth place finish in calf roping.

McDaniel continued to ride and compete through high school, participating in Tennessee High School Rodeo Association competitions and moving up to professional competition at Buchanan. He also added saddle bronco riding to his rodeo repertoire.

After not doing so well as a freshman, he took the state championship in bronco riding, placed third in bull riding, won the state all-around Reserve Grand Championship trophy, and advanced to the national finals during his sophomore year of high school.

McDaniel’s junior year, however, was plagued by injuries. First he broke his shoulder in three places while riding a bronco, and, after he recovered from that, he tore the ligaments in his right ankle, also while bronco riding.

“That’s when I gave up riding broncs and just started riding bulls,” he said.

Bouncing back from these injuries, McDaniel still managed to make the national bull riding finals that year.

McDaniel fell prey to the injury bug again his senior year, tearing the PCL on his right knee, but he still managed to place fourth in the state in bull riding and earned a spot in the national finals.

“I also won the pro division at Buchanan that year,” he said.

McDaniel graduated from Clarksburg in the spring of 2015, and after some physical therapy, he was all healed up and ready to begin his college bull-riding career as part of the UT Martin rodeo team.

“I didn’t ride too well as a freshman at UT,” he said. “I guess it took me a while to get back in the swing after that injury.”

In addition to team competition with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, McDaniel acquired his rookie IPRA card in December of last year and started making some appearances on the adult pro rodeo circuit.

When summer break rolled around, he took the opportunity to kick his pro bull-riding career into high gear.

McDaniel partnered up with Corey Bailey of Henry County, and the two hit the pro rodeo circuit full time, competing in dozens of bull riding events in 20 different states and hitching up with other traveling partners along the way.

“Me and Corey have been going wide open,” said McDaniel.

As McDaniel detailed, keeping oneself on the road and funded in the rodeo world can sometimes be an iffy prospect. Entry fees for bull riding average around $80 over and above basic travel and living expenses.

“If you don’t stay on that bull for at least eight seconds, you don’t get paid,” said McDaniel, who added that riding bulls professionally and successfully requires some big wins and big cash prizes along the way.

And he has notched some big wins on this belt, including a prize-winning performance at a major rodeo event in Piggott, Arkansas.

“That was one of the best rides I every made,” he said. “I was definitely proud of that one.”

After several successful months on the road, McDaniel is currently ranked as the number one pro rookie in the world.

Bailey did even better and now holds the top world ranking in his division.

McDaniel, however, attributes his success to more than just talent, skill, and determination.

“I couldn’t do any of this without God,” he said. “He gives me the ability and protects me. Like it says in Scripture, without God you can’t do anything, but with God, you can do all things.”

In the immediate future, McDaniel has his sights set on winning the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City coming up in January.

“It has been my goal all year to win that one,” he said. “Another goal is to win Rookie of the Year.”

However, those are just stepping stones toward his ultimate goal of being a world bull-riding champion.

But regardless of whether he wins a world title or not, McDaniel said he is doing what he loves and what he believes he was meant to do.

“Being a professional bull rider is what I always dreamed about,” he said. “Now I’m living that dream.”

