Huntingdon purchases funeral home for museum

The building across the street from the present Huntingdon City Hall will soon become the Town of Huntingdon’s museum.

Council members voted at the Dec. 13 meeting to purchase the Turrell Broady Funeral Home property at 19805 East Main Street.

Originally, the museum had been planned in an upstairs area of the present city hall. However, the new property will provide a larger space for the museum.

The town will pay $300,000 for the property for a nine-year term. The appraisal value is $219,200.

State regulations require that the initial note for the purchase of property be for a three-year term with two, three-year extensions allowed.

“This is the same process we went through for the note for the purchase of the new city hall which we paid off in Fiscal Year 2016, before the completion of the original term,” said Mayor Dale Kelley.

Kelley pointed out that the note of $300,000 includes $200,000 for the purchase and $100,000 for renovations. A local contractor looked at the building and estimated that $70,000 is needed to repair and renovate with the remaining funds to be used toward set-up and getting the museum up and running.

The annual debt payment for the proposed note is approximately $33,333. Wright Charitable Trust Board has approved a $10,000 donation annually for ten years to be applied toward the purchase, making the annual cost to the town at $23,333 annually with the note through Carroll Bank & Trust.

Two notes, one for the City Hall and one for Edwards Park have been paid off this year. They are more than enough to cover the cost of debt service for the proposed new note.

Finance Committee chairman Melissa Powell said members of the committee had met and recommended that the building be purchased.

In conjunction with the purchase, a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and payment of 2016

General Fund Capital Outlay Noted not to exceed $300,000 was passed. The interest rate is not to exceed five percent per annum.

During the meeting Kim Carter took the oath of office as the new city recorder administered by Martha Taylor who will be retiring in that position at the end of the year.

Carter will be assuming the town recorder duties on Jan. 1. She has been employed with the town since 2003 as an accounting specialist in the Dept. of Finance and Administration and has also been a Certified Municipal Finance Officer since 2013, to which she was also appointed as well as Title VI co-cordinator.

In a surprise presentation, Mayor Dale Kelley presented Taylor with the Pinnacle of Excellence award.

This is the highest award that the town presents to an individual or group in celebrating excellence in extraordinary achievement, exceptional performance and exemplary standards.

Taylor has been employed by the Finance and Administration Dept. since 1970 and was appointed town recorder in May 1995 and was also the town’s Certified Municipal Finance Officer.

“If anybody deserves this award, its Martha Taylor,” said the mayor.

“It’s been a wonderful job and I appreciate it,” she said. “We’ve all put a lot in this town.”

Vice Mayor Nina Smothers noted that Taylor has done a great job in her 21 years as town recorder.

“As we look around our town, I can’t remember what it looked like then when you began your leadership,” said Smothers. “But I’m confident that it looks better and in much better shape than it was,” she said. “Thank you for your service and dedication as we look forward to continued growth in the future.”

A reduction of the financial responsibility agreement for fiscal years 2015 and 2016 relating to the financial assurance to the landfill closure passed.

The original in lieu of performance bond agreement was signed in 1995 in the amount of $645,872 as the town’s assurance in the event of a problem during the 30-year post-closure period for the town’s landfill site. During that period, if there is a problem at the site, the contract obligates the town’s state shared tax revenues up to the contract amount at the time of the problem Over the years, the 1995 obligation was reduced to $235,036 and through the annual reductions, including the two current reductions, the liability amount remains at $104,500.95. Last year’s reduction was omitted, therefore this year’s reduction is years 2015 and 2015 for $10,234.39 and $9,547.16, respectively, making the remaining liability obligation amount $104,500.95.

When the landfill was closed, the bid to close it was over $200,000, but the city employees did it for about $70,000 that was a tremendous savings to the town, according to the mayor.

In other business, council members:

• Heard from the mayor, who complimented Main St. Christmas, the tree lighting and Christmas parade as a tremendous success.

• Were informed that city hall will be closed Dec. 22, 23 and 26 th for the holidays and the Dec. 27 council meeting will be cancelled.

• Appointed Gisela Hodges to serve on the Huntingdon Housing Authority with the term expiring June 9, 2021.

• Passed the first reading on an ordinance that changes the town position in charge of administration of the Americans with Disabilities Act Program from the administrative assistant to the codes enforcement officer who is Randy Crossett.

