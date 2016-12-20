Domino’s employee shot during robbery

A Domino’s employee was shot after three men robbed the store on Monday night.

According to Director of Public Safety Walter Smothers, at approximately 9:15 p.m. three men wearing ski masks used a revolver to rob the Huntingdon Domino’s.

After taking an undetermined amount of cash from the store’s register, the men fled the business. A 36-year-old male employee (whose name is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation) attempted to follow the men out of the business. The robbers then shot the employee a number of times, striking him once in the right lower leg. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center for surgery.

The employee described the robbers as young black men, but was unable to provide any further description.

No further information is available at this time.

