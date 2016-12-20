Diane Guenther

1951-2016

Diane Franciskovic Guenther, 65, of Hollow Rock passed away Saturday, December 17 at her home. Cremation was chosen by the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Guenther was born July 23, 1951 in Milwaukee, Wis. to the late George Franciskovic and Joyce Beverly Koeckenburg Franciskovic. She was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Herman Guenther; two daughters, Erin Beyer of Wind Lake, Wis. and Rebecca Klug of Merritt Island, Fla.; two brothers, Jack Franciskovic of Waukesha, Wis. and James Franciskovic of Middleburg, Fla.; three grandchildren, Joshua and Alex Beyer and Cameron Klug.

Memorials can be made to the New Hope Methodist Church.