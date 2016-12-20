Controlled burns conducted at Carroll Lake

ronPARK

staff writer

Anyone driving by the site of Carroll Lake on Highway 22 last week may have noticed a lot of smoke coming from an area that was once covered by water.

That’s because workers with the Tennessee Department of Forestry were working with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) in conducting controlled burns of vegetation on the former lake bottom.

According to Tim Broadbent, regional fisheries manager with the TWRA, the burns were aimed at getting rid of some of the vegetation that has grown up over the last two and a half years in preparation for the refilling of the lake.

As Broadbent explained, two much vegetation would lessen the depth of the lake and oxygenate the water to a level that is not conducive to a healthy fish population.

“We burned more than we thought we would, considering the weather,” said Broadbent. “I think we’re in pretty good shape.”

Broadbent said he is hoping the refilling of the lake can begin this week.

Dwight Hensley, chief of engineering with the TWRA, said Monday that his workers are presently putting the finishing touches on the new floodgate and spillway, which are scheduled to be inspected by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation today (Wednesday, Dec. 21).

“If they say everything’s okay, then I’m through with the project,” said Hensley, who has headed up the construction portion of the lake restoration.

Broadbent said that if the gates are shut and the refilling starts this week, then he and his team may start introducing some fish — primarily bluegill — into the lake as early as January.

“Hopefully, we’ll start introducing some bass in the spring,” said Broadbent, who added that even if everything goes well, it will still be about three full years before the lake is re-opened to the public for fishing.

Carroll Lake — a 110-acre manmade lake originally constructed and overseen by the TWRA — pretty much ceased to exist back in June of 2014 when heavy rains caused flood waters to break open the old floodgates, and the lake just drained away in a matter of days.

The restoration process started earlier this year after the TWRA decided to allot funds, materials, and manpower to the project.

According to Hensley, some of the money that has gone into the project will be refunded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) because the lake was destroyed by flood damage.

Broadbent said he is hoping that the eventual outcome of the restoration project will be an even better Carroll Lake when it comes to fishing and other recreational activities.

“We’re looking forward to getting this lake back in shape for the people of Carroll County,” said Broadbent.

