CCSD’s Toys For Tots program providing gifts for 125 children

Due to the generosity of Carroll County residents, scores of local children from financially needy homes will have a big surprise come Christmas morning.

Over 1,000 toys have been donated locally to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department’s Toys For Tots program this year.

According to Dispatch Supervisor Jamie Summers, who has been spearheading the program for the past six years, this year’s list includes 125 children from ages 0 to 10.

Each of these children will receive between eight and 10 gifts through Toys For Tots.

Toy collection started back in October and by Monday afternoon, new unwrapped toys of all kinds for both girls and boys were lining the walls and filling the hallways at the CCSD Dispatch Center on Paris Street in Huntingdon.

CCSD personnel and female jail trustees were busy on Monday sorting the toys by gender and age group and preparing gift bags for each child.

Parents, guardians, and relatives of children on the list started picking up the gift bags on Tuesday.

As Summers pointed out, the Toys For Tots program has come a long way from six years ago, when gifts were provided for only nine children.

