Bendell Ray Boyd

1934-2016

Bendell Ray Boyd, 82, of Huntingdon passed away Thursday, December 15 at the Life Care Center in Bruceton. Funeral services were held December 17 in the chapel of Chase Funeral Home. Burial followed in Jamison Cemetery, with Bro. Russ Wilkins officiating. Mr. Boyd was born July 15, 1934 in Westport to the late Hobart and Hattie (Brackins) Boyd. He was a retired set up instructor for Emerson Electric Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fay Kennedy Boyd; two sons, Richard Alan Boyd and Stephen Howard Boyd; a grandson, Donnie William Travis; a granddaughter, Kendall Sarah Gracey Boyd; a sister, Alice Knuutila; four brothers, Clarence Tyler Boyd, Lindell Boyd, Howard Leon Boyd, and Alton McKinley Boyd. He is survived by three daughters, Tammy (Vance) Ward of Huntingdon, Melody (Sonny) Travis of Venice, Fla., and Barbara (Ray) Ezell of Orange, Va.; four sons, Larry (Michelle) Boyd of Jackson, Danny Boyd of Mayfield, Ky., James (Barbara) Boyd of McKenzie, and Randy (Danielle) Boyd of Huntingdon; four sisters, Jo Helen Noel of Huntingdon, Sue Crossett of Huntingdon, Minnie Hollowell of Westport, and Jean Sanders of Lexington; one brother, Wendell (Charlie Mae) Boyd of Westport; 21 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.