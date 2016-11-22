West Carroll Special School District: Board chooses Dexter Williams as new director

ronPARK

staff writer

The process proved to be a little bumpier and drawn out than some may have hoped, but members of the West Carroll Board of Education finally settled on one of their own for the director of schools position during a called meeting Thursday night.

In a unanimous vote, the board agreed to offer the job to West Carroll Junior-Senior High School Principal Dexter Williams.

And Williams, who was not present at that meeting, said in a telephone interview on Friday that he has accepted the board’s offer.

“I’m feeling good about it,” said Williams, who added that he was particularly relieved that the board’s vote was unanimous. “It’s always a confident note when you can go into something with everyone’s full support.”

The board previously offered the position to Gibson County High School Principal James Hughes, but he later declined to take the job.

Before that, the board voted on a motion to hire Williams, but that vote was divided 3-3, causing the motion to fail for lack of a majority.

Thursday night, however, the board seemed ready and eager to give Williams the promotion to director with board members William Robinson and Misty Mitchell racing each other to make the motion as soon as board chairman Jimmy Halford opened the table for discussion.

Williams and Hughes were two of four candidates recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA), which was hired by the board back in June to oversee the director search.

The other two candidates included Shane Paschall in Milan and Danny Leasure of Lexington.

According to Williams, he will not be taking over the new job immediately.

As agreed on by Williams and the board, he will remain in his position as principal and Betty Wallace will continue as interim director until the end of the current school year.

In the meantime, Williams will be dividing his time between the school and the district office while preparing to take over as system director.

In his second year as principal at West Carroll Junior-Senior High, 39-year- old Williams has 17 years of experience in education, including principal positions at Liberty Tech and Tigrett Middle School, both in Jackson.

Williams currently lives in Medina with his wife, Amber, who teaches at South Gibson High School.

They have three children: Kayleigh, 12; Kaleb, 10; and Karcyn, 8.

The board has not yet held discussion on who will be filling the soon-to- be vacant principal’s spot at the junior-senior high school.

Email Ron

Click here to subscribe to the Carroll County News-Leader